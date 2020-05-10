Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Starts Today and We Have Every Single Deet

Regardless of where you live, chances are your hair salon is still closed or operating on a limited schedule. In this case, the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event for spring is right on time. The one-of-a-kind sale comes twice a year and the first one for 2020 feels like the best birthday present ever. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a Gorgeous Hair newbie, here’s what you should know before adding to cart.

First of all, get comfortable because this isn’t a flash sale; it’s a whopping three weeks long. (They call it an “event” for a reason, people!) It runs from Sunday, May 10 to Saturday, May 30—that’s 21 days of markdowns. Each day features anywhere from one to three brands each featuring one product for 50 percent off. As always, this event is the perfect opportunity to replenish nearly every part of your haircare routine. Stylers, hair masks, hot tools, and cleansers are all up for grabs in the coming weeks.

For those with textured hair, Ulta Beauty Design Team Stylist Stacey-Ann Houston recommends three standout products. First up is the TGIN Honey Miracle Mask, which will be 50% off on May 11 (original price: $17.99). ”Sip on your honey and lemon tea while TGIN Honey Miracle Mask adds hydration to your curls and then wash out,” she suggests.

May 12’s half-off deal (original price: $26) is another one of Houston’s faves.

“Use Ouidad Vitalcurl + Soft Defining Mousse and let your hair define naturally by air drying. Your results will be bouncy curls with lots of volume and softness.”

And finally, CurlSmith’s Defining Styling Souffle—half-off on May 14 (original price: $27)—is Houston’s recommendation for curl definition.

”Be sure to apply Curl Smith Defining Styling Souffle to your hair before styling to ensure each curl is evenly defined without frizz. The souffle is perfect for when you are finger coiling your hair. Your curls will have definition, hold, and bounce.”

We recommend bookmarking this page or downloading the Ulta Beauty app to ensure you don’t miss out on anything. In the meantime, preview every single deal from the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event below.

Week 1

May 10th

50% off Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray

50% off Bed Head Smooth Operator Heated Brush

May 11th

50% off TGIN Honey Miracle Mask

May 12th

50% off Ouidad Vitalcurl Soft Defining Mousse

May 13th

50% off Sebastian Shaper & Shaper Plus Hairsprays (excluding travel)

May 14th

50% off Curlsmith Defining Styling Souffle

May 15th

50% off dpHUE Gloss+

50% off CHI For Ulta Beauty Ceramic Flat Irons in Pink or Red

May 16th

50% off Redken One United

50% off Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner

50% off T3 Featherweight Compact Dryer

Week 2

May 17th

50% off DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler

50% off Hot Tools Flat Iron

50% off Olivia Garden Pink Collection

May 18th

50% off Joico Defy Damage Shampoo & Conditioner

May 19th

50% off Mane Choice Alpha Manetabolism Gummies

May 20th

50% off Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo

May 21st

50% off Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum

50% off Paul Mitchell Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo

50% off Fresh Looks Flat Iron

May 22nd

50% off Color Wow Root Touch-Up

50% off Instyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler

May 23rd

50% off Alterna Moisture Collection

50% off Elchim Dryer

50% off Tangle Teezer Ultimate Vent Brush Pink

Week 3

May 24th

50% off Kenra Thermal Styling Spray

50% off Hot Tools Dryer

50 % off Wet Brush EPIC Professional Deluxe Detangler

May 25th

50% off Viviscal Tablets

May 26th

50% off Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Hairspray

May 27th

50% off PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner

May 28th

50% off Biolage Advanced Shampoos & Conditioners

50% off Frizz Defense Curling Iron

May 29th

50% off It’s A 10 Miracle Leave in Lite

50% off Keracolor Clenditioners

50% off Croc Rose Gold Flat Iron

May 30th

50% off IGK Speechless Dry Oil

50% off Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner

50% off Bed Head Volumizer

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.