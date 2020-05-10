Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Starts Today and We Have Every Single Deet

Regardless of where you live, chances are your hair salon is still closed or operating on a limited schedule. In this case, the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event for spring is right on time. The one-of-a-kind sale comes twice a year and the first one for 2020 feels like the best birthday present ever. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a Gorgeous Hair newbie, here’s what you should know before adding to cart.
First of all, get comfortable because this isn’t a flash sale; it’s a whopping three weeks long. (They call it an “event” for a reason, people!) It runs from Sunday, May 10 to Saturday, May 30—that’s 21 days of markdowns. Each day features anywhere from one to three brands each featuring one product for 50 percent off. As always, this event is the perfect opportunity to replenish nearly every part of your haircare routine. Stylers, hair masks, hot tools, and cleansers are all up for grabs in the coming weeks.
For those with textured hair, Ulta Beauty Design Team Stylist Stacey-Ann Houston recommends three standout products. First up is the TGIN Honey Miracle Mask, which will be 50% off on May 11 (original price: $17.99). ”Sip on your honey and lemon tea while TGIN Honey Miracle Mask adds hydration to your curls and then wash out,” she suggests.
May 12’s half-off deal (original price: $26) is another one of Houston’s faves.
“Use Ouidad Vitalcurl + Soft Defining Mousse and let your hair define naturally by air drying. Your results will be bouncy curls with lots of volume and softness.”
And finally, CurlSmith’s Defining Styling Souffle—half-off on May 14 (original price: $27)—is Houston’s recommendation for curl definition.
”Be sure to apply Curl Smith Defining Styling Souffle to your hair before styling to ensure each curl is evenly defined without frizz. The souffle is perfect for when you are finger coiling your hair. Your curls will have definition, hold, and bounce.”
We recommend bookmarking this page or downloading the Ulta Beauty app to ensure you don’t miss out on anything. In the meantime, preview every single deal from the Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event below.
Week 1
May 10th
50% off Bumble and Bumble Thickening Spray
50% off Bed Head Smooth Operator Heated Brush
May 11th
50% off TGIN Honey Miracle Mask
May 12th
50% off Ouidad Vitalcurl Soft Defining Mousse
May 13th
50% off Sebastian Shaper & Shaper Plus Hairsprays (excluding travel)
May 14th
50% off Curlsmith Defining Styling Souffle
May 15th
50% off dpHUE Gloss+
50% off CHI For Ulta Beauty Ceramic Flat Irons in Pink or Red
May 16th
50% off Redken One United
50% off Redken All Soft Shampoo and Conditioner
50% off T3 Featherweight Compact Dryer
Week 2
May 17th
50% off DevaCurl SuperCream Coconut Curl Styler
50% off Hot Tools Flat Iron
50% off Olivia Garden Pink Collection
May 18th
50% off Joico Defy Damage Shampoo & Conditioner
May 19th
50% off Mane Choice Alpha Manetabolism Gummies
May 20th
50% off Living Proof Triple Detox Shampoo
May 21st
50% off Paul Mitchell Super Skinny Serum
50% off Paul Mitchell Lemon Sage Thickening Shampoo
50% off Fresh Looks Flat Iron
May 22nd
50% off Color Wow Root Touch-Up
50% off Instyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler
May 23rd
50% off Alterna Moisture Collection
50% off Elchim Dryer
50% off Tangle Teezer Ultimate Vent Brush Pink
Week 3
May 24th
50% off Kenra Thermal Styling Spray
50% off Hot Tools Dryer
50 % off Wet Brush EPIC Professional Deluxe Detangler
May 25th
50% off Viviscal Tablets
May 26th
50% off Tigi Bed Head Masterpiece Hairspray
May 27th
50% off PATTERN Leave-In Conditioner
May 28th
50% off Biolage Advanced Shampoos & Conditioners
50% off Frizz Defense Curling Iron
May 29th
50% off It’s A 10 Miracle Leave in Lite
50% off Keracolor Clenditioners
50% off Croc Rose Gold Flat Iron
May 30th
50% off IGK Speechless Dry Oil
50% off Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner
50% off Bed Head Volumizer
