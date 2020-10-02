Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event Is the Blowout—Pun Intended!—You Really Need This Year

Chances are, your hair isn’t up to your usual standard of gorgeousness with less access to a salon or hairstylist the past six months. A new style or product upgrade can do wonders when you’re between visits. Luckily, it’s time for Ulta Beauty’s Gorgeous Hair Event, a three-week-long blowout (pun intended!) with major steals on best-selling hair products and brand-new goodies. If you’ve been waiting to stock up, now’s the chance to grab what you’ll use now and throughout the year.
The Gorgeous Hair Event is much like 21 Days of Beauty in that each day has a few specific brands or products at half off. This time around, there are also two-for-less shampoo and conditioner pairs; mix and match buy one, get one 50 percent off styling and finishing products; and weekly rotating Hot Buys at one extra offer per week. And if you’re a Diamond or Platinum member, you can get free shipping on orders of at least $10 when you shop the Gorgeous Hair Event steals.
If you’re looking to pick up Black-owned brands at the sale, there are a lot of great options to choose from—more than ever. We’re talking favorites such as Pattern Beauty, TGIN, Flora & Curl and Melanin all included in the deals. Get your healthiest hair ever with hydration, protection, scalp care and strand-repairing products. You’ll also find innovative new CBD launches from Fekkai, SexyHair and L’anza Wellness, as well as all the gray touch-up, toning between salon visits and holographic hair color you can imagine.
Feeling overwhelmed? We’ve got you. We broke down each sale on each day so you can glam-plan exactly what to shop. You might want to bookmark this.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
October 4
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Straightening & Styling Iron
This 1-inch flat iron has actual vibrating plates for quick styling, as well as natural volcanic minerals to infuse micro hydration.
Pureology Strength Cure Blonde Purple Shampoo
Repair damaged blonde strands with this sulfate-free purple shampoo that tones brass and fortifies hair at the same time. Don’t need toning? Shop deals on even more Pureology shampoo and conditioner.
Pattern Medium Conditioner – For Curlies
Pattern conditioner is half off, including this one for when normal porosity curls are craving hydration.
October 5
Wella Invigo Brilliance Shampoo For Normal Hair
This pH optimized shampoo provides the ultimate in color protection. Shop more Wella Brilliance Care also at half off.
AG Hair Curl Re:Coil Curl Activator
All AG Hair is half off, including this crunch-free curl definer.
Uberliss Bond Sustainer-Pastel
If you’re trying to keep your pastel hair vibrant, Uberliss’s half-off sale is for you.
Bed Head Smooth Operator Straightening Heat Brush
Tame frizz and add shine on all hair types.
October 6
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair Semi-Permanent Hair Color Full Coverage
There are 19 bold and pastel colors to choose from—all at half off. Also shop deals on tints, mixers and mists from Lime Crime.
L’ange Ondulé Curling Wand Blush
Get bombshell waves with this titanium curling wand.
Hempz Original Herbal Shampoo for Damaged & Color Treated Hair
All Hempz hair products are half off, including this ultra-hydrating shampoo for damaged hair.
IGK Offline 3-Minute Hydration Hair Mask
Repair dry, damaged hair with turmeric butter and green tea seed oil.
October 7
Phyto PhytoNovathrix Ultimate Thickening, Densifying Treatment For Scalp And Hair
This thickening treatment includes 99 percent plant-based ingredients and tulip extract for stronger hair. If you’re looking for supplements the rest of Phyto’s hair products are half off, too.
Klorane Shampoo with Quinine and B Vitamins
Klorane shampoo and conditioner are half off. This one features quinine for strengthening and B vitamin complex for hydration.
Everpro Gray Away Temporary Root Concealer
Everpro’s root touch-up products are half off, including this temporary spray color.
Paul Mitchell Express Ion TurnStyle+ 1” Rotating Curling Iron
This easy-to-use rotating curling iron helps you get ready and out the door even faster.
Matrix Biolage Hydrasource Aloe Mask
Select Matrix Biolage masks are half off. We love this hydrating mask for dry and color-treated hair.
October 8
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat & Humidity Gel
Select Ouidad stylers are half off. This lightweight gel holds curls in place without leaving hair crunchy, sticky or weighed down.
Rusk Thickr Myst
All Rusk products are 50 percent off. Choose this thickening mist that also protects strands from sun damage.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream
This leave-in hair treatment provides light hold, UV color protection, moisture and so much more.
Gold ‘N Hot Professional Ionic Soft Bonnet Dryer
Get shiny hair that dries even faster thanks to this jumbo-size drawstring bonnet.
Ulta Beauty Services
Take half off all color glosses (by appointment only) at the Salon at Ulta Beauty.
October 9
Elchim 3900 Healthy Ionic Hair Dryer
This quiet dryer promises to reduce drying time by more than 30 percent.
dpHUE Root Touch Up Kit
All dpHue root touch-up is half off so you can cover grays or overgrowth. This crème hair color comes in seven natural shades.
We Are Paradoxx Fierce Sea Salt Spray
Get beach waves with flexible hold thanks to this sea salt spray. We Are Paradoxx is all half off, excluding kits.
Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist
Calm flyaways, static and frizz with this yummy-smelling spray.
Pureology Pure Volume Shampoo
Select Pureology products are half off, including this volumizing shampoo.
October 10
Bed Head A Wave We Go Adjustable Deep Waver
There are four different heights so you can really customize your wave style.
Bumble and bumble Bb. Hairdresser’s Invisible Oil Soft Texture Finishing Spray
This texturing spray gives a light hold without the strand damage.
It’s A 10 Miracle Hair Mask
Color-treated and heat-styled hair needs extra hydration. This deep-conditioning treatment gives hair a boost of lightweight moisture.
October 11
The Mane Choice The Alpha Multi-Vitamin Scalp Growth Oil
Invigorate your scalp with this non-greasy oil blend that helps promote hair growth. Be sure to check out the rest of The Mane Choice’s hair care deals.
Chi for Ulta Beauty Red Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron
Shop this ceramic plated flat iron in red or pink.
Redken Extreme Anti-Snap Anti-Breakage Leave-In Treatment
This leave-in smoothes hair cuticles to help prevent hair breakage from using too many hot tools. Also grab the One United Multi-Benefit Treatment Spray for half-off, too.
October 12
NatureLab. Tokyo Perfect Shine Shampoo
NatureLab. Tokyo’s shampoo and conditioner are half off, including this shine-enhancing shampoo infused with antioxidant-rich stem cells from grapes.
Manic Panic Amplified Semi-Permanent Hair Color
Shop 20 different bold hair colors for half off, plus color-enhancing styling products.
T3 Polished Curls 1.25” Clip Barrel
The popular T3 Convertible Collection is half off, including 1.25″ barrel, plus seven other styles and the iron base.
Grow Gorgeous Original Hair Density Serum
Get thicker, healthier hair with this caffeine-infused hair treatment. Dealing with extremely thin hair? Try Intense Hair Density Serum.
October 13
SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Hair Masque
This deep treatment gives curls extra hydration with silk proteins and Neem oil. For brittle strands, try the Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque.
Macadamia Professional Weightless Repair Masque
Select Macadamia Professional treatments are 50 percent off, such as this Macadamia oil-infused moisture mask.
Sexy Hair Style Sexy Hair Protect Me Hot Tool Protection Spray
Select Sexy Hair products are half off. If you love your curling and flat irons, try this protective spray to keep strands strong.
Volt Instant Beard Color
This natural-looking beard color lasts up to 48 hours.
BlondeMe Keratin Restore Bonding Conditioner – All Blondes
Condition and brighten your blonde hair with half-off BlondeMe shampoo, conditioner and masks.
October 14
Pravana Intense Therapy Leave-In Treatment
Pravana leave-in treatments and masks are half off. This one is great for all hair types.
Nioxin Night Density Rescue Treatment To Promote Hair Thickness
If you’re dealing with thinning hair, these half-off Nioxin treatments are for you. This one is to be used at nighttime.
Eva NYC Spectrum Far-Infrared 1” Styling Iron
Red beam far-infrared technology helps heat hair while protecting the outer cuticle. Shop this styling iron or half-off other Eva NYC products.
October 15
Tangle Teezer The Original Detangling Brush Red and Pink
Detangle wet hair pain-free and without snags. This original brush is for all hair types, but you can shop half-off other Tangle Teezer brushes, too.
Aquage SeaExtend Volumizing Shampoo
Give limp hair a boost with this volumizing shampoo. If you’re looking for a conditioner, oil treatments or hairspray, those are also half-off.
Bosley Rejuvenating Scalp Scrub
All Bosley products are half off, including this energizing scalp scrub.
DevaCurl Light Defining Gel Soft Hold No-Crunch Styler
Define your curls without making them stiff and hard. Also get half-off High Shine Multi-Benefit Hair Oil.
October 16
Color Wow Root Cover Up
This popular temporary root touch-up comes in eight natural shades.
Hask Argan Oil 5-in-1 Leave-In Spray
All Hask products are half off. Shop this non-greasy leave-in if you’re looking to calm frizz.
Tyme BigTYME Root Lift Powder
Select Tyme products are half off, including this root-lifting powder for tons of body.
Hot Tools Professional Black Gold Multi-Styler Heated Brush
Fake a salon blowout with this easy-to-use smoothing brush.
Matrix Biolage Hydrasource Shampoo
Biolage Hydrasource Jumbos are half off. Choose this hydrating shampoo to banish dry ends.
October 17
IGK Thirsty Girl Coconut Milk Leave-In Conditioner
Reduce frizz and soften hair with hyaluronic acid and coconut milk.
InStyler Turbo Max Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings
This ionic dryer promises to reduce during time by 35 percent. Plus, it’s super lightweight.
Fekkai Full Blown Volume Shampoo
The Full Blown Volume collection is half-off, including this volumizing shampoo that also helps shield against color fading.
October 18
TGIN Rose Water Leave-In Conditioner
All TGIN’s natural products are half-off This leave-in conditioner provides moisture all day without sulfates, mineral oil or artificial colors.
T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer
Choose this volume-boosting hair dryer if you want to give limp strands some texture. It has a switch that allows you to deactivate the ionizer to boost volume.
Matrix Total Results Brass Off Custom Neutralization Hair Mask
This hydrating blue-violet mask eliminates brassy tones. Check out the other Matrix masks, also half off.
October 19
Chi 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray
Strengthen and protect your hair before your hair from daily use of thermal tools. Also shop Chi’s entire brand (excluding liters and travel) for half off.
Seed Phytonutrients Callous Balm
This oil-rich balm cares for even your dryest skin. The rest of Seed Phytonutrients’s clean products are all 50 percent off, too.
Naturalicious Heavenly Hydration Grapeseed Hair Mist
All Naturalicious natural hair care is half off. Try this hair mist for deep hydration in-between wash day.
Olivia Garden EcoHair Combo Brush
The Olivia Garden EcoHair Collection is 50 percent off. Grab this ion-charged brush to eliminate frizz and flyaways.
Chi Lava Curl Shot
Chi promises this 1” Volcanic Lava Ceramic Barrel actually damages hair less than other curling irons.
October 20
Keratin Complex PicturePerfect Hair Bond Sealing Masque
Keratin, botanicals and strengthening actives leave hair smoother and shinier than before you washed it. Select Keratin Complex styling products are 50 percent off.
Marc Anthony Grow Long Caffeine Ginseng Rapid Grow Leave In
All Marc Anthony products are half off, including this leave-in treatment for longer hair.
Four Reasons Color Mask Hair Toning Treatment
There are 17 shades of this toning treatment that revives the shade of colored hair.
Sultra Bombshell, Curl, Wave and Straight Iron
Sultra hot tools are half off. This iron has constant heat distribution to easily create waves and bends.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture Shampoo
Protect your hair from UVA/UVB rays and give it a moisture boost at the same time. Don’t forget to shop the conditioner, too.
October 21
Bondi Boost Intensive Growth Spray
Bondi Boost’s best-sellers are half off, including this nourishing scalp spray with Vitamin B5 and essential oils.
Cake The Hold Out Flexy Hold Hair Spray
The entire Cake brand is 50 percent off. Pick up this hair spray for all-day hold that doesn’t feel sticky.
Frizz Defense Titanium Ceramic Hot Air Brush 1-1/2”
Shop all Frizz Defense products for half off, which includes this Hot Air Brush, as well as brushes, flat irons, curling irons and a hair dryer.
Biosilk Silk Therapy Original
Pick up Biosilk’s amino acid haircare for half off. The original reconstructing treatment is a favorite.
Redken Oil for All Invisible Multi-Benefit Oil
All hair types and hair textures would benefit from this moisturizing oil.
October 22
Joico K-PAK Color Therapy Luster Lock Glossing Oil
Brighten hair and tame frizz with this lightweight oil. K-PAK Color Therapy treatments are half off.
Voir A Walk in the Sun: Luxury Hair Oil
All Voir products are half off. We love this hair oil for protecting strands against heat damage.
Curious Brushes By Nick Stenson XL Round Brush
Curious Brushes By Nick Stenson luxe brushes are half off. If you have long hair, you’ll love this ultra-long round brush for blowouts.
Sebastian Dark Oil
All Sebastian Dark Oil products are half off, excluding liters. This oil adds shine and double smoothness.
Ulta Beauty Services
A signature haircut and style is half off at the Salon at Ulta Beauty.
October 23
Hot Tools NanoCeramic Curling Iron
Create sleek, no-frizz curls with this smoothing curling iron that comes in three sizes.
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit
This kit includes gray-covering hair dye (in 37 shades!), shampoo, conditioner and all the tools you need for application.
Neuma neuMoisture Condition
Replenish damaged hair and boost hair color with this conditioner, as well as Neuma’s other hair products on sale.
DevaCurl Super Stretch Coconut Curl Elongator
This coconut-infused cream stretches curls without messing with definition.
October 24
Croc LED Black Titanium 1” Flat Iron
This 1″ flat iron is especially great for shorter hair.
Kenra Professional Brightening Conditioner
This brass-banishing conditioner isn’t the only Kenra product on sale. Also shop the brand’s shampoo and conditioner.
Curlsmith Curl Defining Styling Souffle
Boost curls’ hydration with and definition with this leave-in cream, as well as other Curlsmith products on sale.
This article was created by STYLECASTER for Ulta Beauty.