Upgrade Your Haircare Routine With 50% Off Pattern, DryBar, T3 & More

Upgrade Your Haircare Routine With 50% Off Pattern, DryBar, T3 & More

Elizabeth Denton
Upgrade Your Haircare Routine With 50% Off Pattern, DryBar, T3 & More
Photo: Ulta. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Chances are, you haven’t been styling your hair as much the last year or so. For most of us, staying indoors and/or working remotely means lots of ponytails and fewer wash days. But now that many of us are vaccinated and we can safely see friends and family, it might be time for a hair update. Luckily, Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event 2021 is here and it’s maybe even better than ever. We’re talking shampoo and conditioner, styling products, curly faves, color-depositing products, hair tools and so much more for a whopping 50 percent off.

These aren’t random products Ulta hasn’t been able to sell. These are best sellers and top items for all hair types from brands including IGK, Living Proof, Ouidad and Conair. There are salon-worthy products but also ones that will help you upgrade your hair color and style at home if you’re still skipping the salon. Those include root touch-up powders and natural-looking color kits.

The event runs from May 9-29 with different products on sale each day. You’ll want to make your calendar so you don’t miss your favorite. Feeling overwhelmed? We got you started with the first full week, below. Happy shopping!

pattern beauty

Ulta.

May 9

Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

To define and moisturize curls.

Leave-In Conditioner $12.50 (was $25)
IGK Good Behavior Select Products

Get bouncy, soft hair with the 4-in-1 Prep Spray and Smoothing Blowout Balm.

IGK Good Behavior $13.50 (was $27)
Revlon One-Step Paddle Dryer

Get ultra-smooth hair with less frizz and more shine.

Paddle Dryer $20 (was $39.99)
Coco & Eve Like A Virgin Super Nourishing Coconut & Fig Hair Masque

Give dry, dull hair new life with this conditioning mask.

Coconut & Fig Hair Masque $20 (was $40)
Authentic Beauty Concepts

Shop shampoo, conditioner and treatment masks.

Authentic Beauty Concepts $14 (was $28)
CONAIR* Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Irons

Ulta.

May 10

Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium Flat Irons

Get straighter results with less frizz.

Titanium Flat Irons $22.50 (was $44.99)
Bedhead

Shop hairspray, styling cream, shampoo, conditioner and so much more from this iconic brand.

Bedhead $10 (was $19.99)
Redken Oil for All Invisible Multi-Benefit Oil

Lock in moisture and smooth frizz.

Multi-Benefit Oil $17 (was $34)
Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse

Ulta.

May 11

Living Proof Full Thickening Mousse

Fine hair looks so much thicker and more voluminous.

Thickening Mousse $14.50 (was $29)
Nioxin Select Products

Shop thickening treatments and breakage rescue for fine and/or thinning hair.

Nioxin $22.50 (was $45)
InStyler Airless Blowout Revolving Styler

Get the kind of bouncy, salon-worthy blowout at home.

Revolving Styler $50 (was $99.99)
kitsch satin pillowcase

Ulta.

May 12

Kitsch Pillowcases

Sleeping on a silk pillowcase can help reduce frizz and overnight hair breakage.

Kitsch Pillowcases $9.50 (was $19)
Viviscal Supplements

Shop hair growth supplements for men and women.

Viviscal Supplements $19.99 (was $39.99)
Keracolor Clenditioners

Keep your colorful hair bright with pigment-depositing conditioners.

Keracolor Clenditioners $10 (was $20)
MADISON REED* Radiant Hair Color Kits

Ulta.

May 13

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kits

Get everything you need for natural-looking color right in your own bathroom.

Hair Color Kits $13.25 (was $26.50)
Manic Panic

Have some fun with your hair by shopping semi-permanent color, lightening kits, styling gel and more.

Manic Panic $8 (was $15.99)
Voir Select Care and Treatment

Shop hair oil, shampoo, conditioner and pre-cleanse treatments.

Voir $13 (was $26)
Tyme Haircare and Brushes

Replace your dirty old brushes with shiny new ones.

Tyme $10 (was $20)
Color Wow Root Cover Up

Easily hide you haven’t been to the hair salon in a while with this best-selling powder.

Root Cover Up $17.25 (was $34.50)
Curlsmith Curl Conditioning Oil-In-Cream

Ulta.

May 14

Curlsmith Select Products

Get your best curls with conditioning creams and treatments.

Curlsmith $12 (was $24)
Chi for Ulta Beauty Titanium Temperature Control Hairstyling Iron

Customize the temperature for all hair types.

Hairstyling Iron $59.99 (was $119.99)
Gold ‘N Hot

Shop conditioning caps, flat irons, curling irons and more.

Gold 'N Hot $15.99 (was $31.99)
BioSilk

Protect your hair from damage and increase shine.

BioSilk $24.75 (was $49.50)
Matrix Biolage ColorBalm Color Depositing Conditioner

Go lavender, pink or red right in the shower.

Color Depositing Conditioner $13.50 (was $27)
PUREOLOGY* Hydrate Sheer Shampoo

Ulta.

May 14

Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo & Conditioner

Hydrate your hair without weighing it down.

Pureology $15 (was $30)
Joico Select Masks

Shop hydrating, repairing and brightening masks for all hair types.

Joico $11.50 (was $23)
Sebastian Drench Products

Shop shampoo, conditioner and treatments that nourish dry, frizzy and chemically treated hair.

Sebastian Drench $20 (was $40)
American Crew

The entire brand is on sale, from body wash to styling cream and 3-in-1 products.

American Crew $17 (was $34)
