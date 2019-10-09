Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Includes Up to Half Off Best-Selling Products

It’s that time again. At least twice a year, Ulta puts some of its best haircare on sale up to half off. The Gorgeous Hair Event features new products and brands discounted every day. It’s the same model as Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty and has some of the same great deals—just for a shorter time. And this time around, it’s all haircare. We’re talking shampoo and conditioner, leave-in treatments, color-depositing conditioner and hair tools from brands including Pureology, Bed Head and Shea Moisture. Yes, it’s that good.

Make sure you download Ulta’s app or check back to see what products are available each day because they can get specific. Sometimes it’s a full brand and sometimes it’s a very particular item or style. You’ll also want to plan ahead if you have your eye on something because products will sell out. Below, see the full list and start shopping today.

Tuesday, October 8

Pureology products (excludes jumbos): $13.50-$15.75 (were $27-$31.50)

Uberliss, Manic Panic, Punky Colour, Lime Crime and Keracolor color conditioner: $1.99-$14.99 (was $3.99-$29.99)

The One By Frederic Fekkai kits (online-only): $14.50 (were $29)

Bio Ionic OnePass Straightening Iron (online-only): $99.50 (was $199)

Wednesday, October 9

Shea Moisture, TGIN products : $1.49-$8.99 (were $2.99-$17.99)

Revlon One-Step Paddle Dryer: $19.99 (was $39.99)

Not Your Mother’s select Curl Talk: $3.99 (was $7.99)

Marc Anthony Select items: $3.99 (was $7.99)

Seed Phytonutrients products (online-only): $8.40-$38.50 (were $12-$55)

We Are Paradoxx products (online-only): $11-$17.50 (were $22-$35)

Flora & Curl products (online-only): $8.50-$15 (were $17-$30)

Thursday, October 10

Wella products (excludes jumbos): $8.25-$20 (was $16.50-$40)

Big Sexy Hair select Stylers: $8.97-$9.47 (were $17.95-$18.95)

Tigi Styling & Finishing: $4.99-$16.75 (were $9.99-$33.50)

Bedhead A Wave We Go Adjustable Deep Waver: $19.99 (was $39.99)

Madison Reed Light Works Balayage Highlighting Kit (online-only): $22.50 (was $45)

Friday, October 11

Matrix Biolage Advanced: $10.50-$11.50 (were $21-$23)

Conair Infiniti Pro Rainbow Titanium 1″ Flat Iron: $22.50 (was $44.99)

The Good Stuff products (online-only): $4.50 (were $8.99)

Love Beauty And Planet products (online-only): $4.50 (were $8.99)

Saturday, October 12

It’s A 10 Silk Collection: $7.99-$31.99 (were $15.99-$63.99)

Instyler Turbo Max Ionic Dryer with Customizable Settings: $49.99 (were $99.99)

IGK Shampoos and Conditioners (excludes jumbos, online-only): $12.50 (were $25)

