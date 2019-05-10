Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event Starts This Weekend and I Want Everything

Scroll To See More Images

It’s never a bad time to take advantage of a sale, though my wallet would probably say otherwise. More often than not, I am able to maintain some level of self-control…except when Ulta’s Gorgeous Hair Event makes its annual appearance. This year, the fun begins on Mother’s Day (May 12) and as expected, the daily deals are not to be missed. Here’s what you need to know.

The Ulta Gorgeous Hair Event is an almost month-long sale that starts on Sunday, May 12 and goes until Saturday, June 1 both online and in physical stores. If the title doesn’t give it away, the event is dedicated to all things hair, offering daily markdowns–most of them up to 50 percent off– on a hodge-podge of top rated brands you’ve probably heard of or already use. Some of them include Redken, Bumble & Bumble, Drybar and my personal favorite, DevaCurl.

There’s also some newness that you’d be crazy to pass up. On Saturday, May 18, you can visit any salon and receive 50 percent off a hair gloss service to tone as well as add color and shine. This is a serious godsend if your dye job is starting to look dull or you simply want to brighten up your strands with little effort. It’s also worth noting that IGK is the newest hair brand to join the Ulta family, making this the perfect time to sample some of their top-sellers without dropping a ton of cash. In the meantime, here’s a preview of the deals being unleashed in the first three days.

Sunday, May 12: 50% Off Redken Styling and Finishing Products

All of the sale prices will range from $5-$18, but I’ve got my eyes on this Fashion Work Hairspray.

$19.50 $9.75 at Ulta

Sunday, May 12: 50% Off Revlon One-Step XL Straightening Heated Brush

Your hair care stash isn’t complete without a brush that detangles and dries at the same time.

$49.99 $24.99 at Ulta

Sunday, May 12: 50% Off Hempz Haircare (Online Only)

This all-natural line was way ahead of the hemp/CBD craze. If you’re going to try anything, make it this volumizing shampoo.

$14.99 $7.50 at Ulta

Monday, May 13: 50% Off Pureology Hydrate Sheer Shampoo and Conditioner

The must-try brand for color-treated hair in every texture.

$29.50 $14.75 at Ulta

Monday, May 13: 50% Off Joico Select K-PAK Treatments & Masks (Online Only)

If a dye job has left you with split ends and major damage, any of these treatments–including the Deep-Penetrating Reconstructor–will bring it back to life.

$20.99 $10.50 at Ulta

Tuesday, May 14: 50% Off Nioxin Select Treatment & Kits

If your hair is thinning and you don’t have the cash for a pricey treatment, this Scalp & Hair Treatment is a miracle worker.

$26 $13 at Ulta

Tuesday, May 14: 50% Off Phyto PHYTOPHANÈRE Dietary Supplement for Hair & Nails (Online Only)

A daily dose of wheat germ oil, Vitamin B, and Vitamin C for your strongest hair and nails yet.

$60 $30 at Ulta

Tuesday, May 14: 50% off Bosley Shampoo & Conditioner (Online Only)

This sulfate-free cleanser provides color protection and breaks down the toxins that cause hair loss.