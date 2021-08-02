Ulta’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ Collab Would Definitely Be Rory- & Lorelai-Approved

Ever since Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix in 2016, fans (like me) have been wondering when we’ll get more Gilmore and get some major questions answered. Now, because of Ulta’s new Gilmore Girls collection, I’m wondering if there’s something coming that hasn’t been announced yet. Is it just cute back-to-school merch that I as a mid-30s adult need? Or is there another mini-series coming?!

I have so many questions but for now, I’m shopping the Gilmore-themed goods, including makeup, nail polish, bath products and Chilton-inspired hair accessories. Some of it makes perfect sense for the mother-daughter duo and others, well, are a bit random but have adorable names inspired by the series so that’s good with me. Below, my favorites from the collection that any fan of the show will love.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Hair Accessories Set

Rock the Chilton-navy plaid in a Knotted Headband, Velvet Scrunchie and Blue Plaid Scrunchie and hope the Puffs will let you sit with them.

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Luke’s Diner Bath Set

Sure, you’ll get a yummy Almond Milk Scented Milky Moisturizer and Caramel Latte Scented Shower Gel in this set but also a Luke’s Diner mug for your Gilmore-esque coffee habit.

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Lip Crayon Set

While it’s true Rory and Lorelai didn’t wear a ton of makeup, I still think this lip crayon set is adorable right down to the names: Classic (a matte red), No Cellphones (a matte nude), Vicious Trollop (a glossy mauve) and First Kiss (a glossy nude).

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Nail Set

This fall-ready nail polish set will have you fitting right into Stars Hollow. Colors include Life is Short (a red), Chilton (a navy), Miss Patty’s (a nude) and Peach Sauce (a nude shimmer).

Ulta Beauty Collection X Gilmore Girls Eye Shadow Palette Duo

There are two eyeshadow quads in this one set, a color story for Rory and for Lorelai. Rory’s are a bit deeper with pops of shimmer, while Lorelai’s is a bit more natural for every day.