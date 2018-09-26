13 Under-$10 Deals to Shop at Ulta’s Fall Haul Event

It’s only Wednesday, but we’ve already discovered this week’s best news ever: Ulta is having a can’t-pass-up sale. From now through September 29, you can take advantage of some truly steep discounts across a handful of best-selling brands. For instance, Makeup Revolution’s cult-favorite baking powders are 40 percent off, while Soap & Glory’s body butters are 50 percent off and the entire NYX Cosmetics lineup is buy two, get one free.
The only caveat–especially if you’re visiting a physical store–is to note which deals are online only. Other than that, our only advice is to take full advantage, as most of these products fall under $10. Check out our top picks ahead and see a full rundown the entire sale here.
Yes To Tomatoes Detoxifying Charcoal Cleanser
The entire brand is 50% off.
$5 at Ulta
Yes To
Revlon Ultra HD Matte Lip Color
All lip products are 40% off.
$5.99 at Ulta
Revlon
Pacifica Sea Water Makeup Removing Wipes
All cleansers are 30% off.
$4.20 at Ulta
Pacifica Beauty
SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Restore Masque
All African Black Soap Skin and Hair Care, and Jamaican Black Castor Oil Hair Care is 40% off.
$8.09 at Ulta
SheaMoisture
Milani Color Statement Lipstick
All lip products are 30% off.
$4.19 at Ulta
Milani
Kiss Blowout Lash Beehive Multipack
All lashes are 25% off.
$8.99 at Ulta
Kiss
CoverGirl LashBlast Volume Waterproof Mascara
All mascaras are 40% off.
$5.39 at Ulta
CoverGirl
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint
The entire Hydro Boost makeup line is 50% off.
$7.50 at Ulta
Neutrogena
L.A. Girl Pro Coverage Liquid Foundation
All foundations are 40% off.
$5.39 at Ulta
L.A. Girl
Bliss Makeup Melt Jelly Cleanser
The entire brand is 25% off.
$9 at Ulta
Bliss
Not Your Mother's Way To Grow Long & Strong Shampoo
The Way to Grow shampoos, conditioners and treatments are 50% off.
$3 at Ulta
Not Your Mother's Naturals
Botanics 100% Organic Refreshing Toning Spritz
The entire organic collection is 30% off.
$7.69 at Ulta
Botanics
Marc Anthony Bye Bye Frizz Blow Dry Cream
The entire brand is 50% off.
$4.50 at Ulta
Marc Anthony