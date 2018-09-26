13 Under-$10 Deals to Shop at Ulta’s Fall Haul Event

It’s only Wednesday, but we’ve already discovered this week’s best news ever: Ulta is having a can’t-pass-up sale. From now through September 29, you can take advantage of some truly steep discounts across a handful of best-selling brands. For instance, Makeup Revolution’s cult-favorite baking powders are 40 percent off, while Soap & Glory’s body butters are 50 percent off and the entire NYX Cosmetics lineup is buy two, get one free.

The only caveat–especially if you’re visiting a physical store–is to note which deals are online only. Other than that, our only advice is to take full advantage, as most of these products fall under $10. Check out our top picks ahead and see a full rundown the entire sale here.