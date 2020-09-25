Ulta’s Fall Haul Event Includes Up to Half Off Juvia’s Place, Morphe and More

There are a lot of sales right now, which isn’t that surprising considering retailers are trying to get customers back in the store—safely, of course. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take advantage of these killer deals that retailers like Ulta are pushing out. These are products you’ll use all year, including ones perfect for gift-giving time. Yup, Ulta’s Fall Haul Event is here and, well, get ready for a major haul. This year’s sale is easily the best yet.

What makes this year so different? Well, instead of weekly offers such as 21 Days of Beauty, all deals will be available for the entire duration of the sale. It’s a bit easier to plan what you want to grab now. Ulta Beauty is also having its biggest cross-brand skin care offer. That means if you buy a moisturizer and a serum from one brand, you can get a free cleanser from another select brand. Major.

Other than skin care, you can shop makeup, haircare and body products for up to 50 percent off brands including Morphe, NYX, Revolution Beauty, Juvia’s Place, The Body Shop and more. The sale runs from September 25 to October 3 in-store and online. No idea where to start? Shop a few of my favorites, below.

Eva NYC Satin Dream Leave-In Cream

This detangler is super-hydrating for all hair types.

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer Murumuru Butter Bronzer

If you’re never felt the texture of this super-soft bronzer, you’re missing out. It also blends easily and smells like a summer vacation.

L’Oréal Extra Volume Collagen Mascara

This ultra-black mascara promises 12 times more volume with no clumps.

Juvia’s Place The Nubian II Eyeshadow Palette

With four matte colors and eight metallic colors, you’ll use this vibrant palette all through the holidays

Frank Body Cherry Bomb Lip Duo

If your lips are crazy chapped from wearing a face mask, this cherry-flavored duo will help. You get a sugar-based exfoliator and a hydrating lip tint.

Florence By Mills Dreamy Dew Moisturizer

Have you tried Millie Bobby Brown’s beauty line yet? Now’s your moment to try her sulfate-free lotion infused with lotus flower extracts, vitamin B12 and willow bark.

Lottie London Laila Loves Neon Ibiza Palette

This neon palette is just really, really fun.

OGX Argan Oil of Morocco Conditioner

OGX shampoo, conditioner and styling products are two-for-$12.