Ulta’s Early Black Friday Deals Are Already Coming in Hot

It may be the beginning of November, but Ulta’s early Black Friday deals for 2019 are already trickling in. November is always a big month for Ulta, with their annual Cyber Fundays sale slated for the end of the month and of course, their annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza heading our way closer to the holiday (stay tuned for more details on both sales). This year, the retailer is kicking off the holiday shopping celebration with even more ways to score on all of our favorite prestige and drugstore beauty brands, including Kylie Cosmetics, NYX Professional Makeup, Colour Pop and Dior — all marked down to guilt-free price points. If you’re looking to get a jump start on your holiday gift shopping, now is a good time to take advantage of plethora of deals circulating the web before the Black Friday frenzy officially begins.

While the below deals are certainly noteworthy, Ulta’s Black Friday’s online and in-store door busters are sure to surpass these early offerings. So here’s the low-down: If last year is any indication into this year’s blowout sale (and, it usually is), you’ll find major deals site-wide, so it’s important to set up a shopping game plan to make sure you can stock up on all of your essentials before all of your favorites sell out. Last year, the Black Friday deals went live on Thanksgiving Day and ran through Cyber Monday, but the offers were only valid while supplies last. So yes, while you may stuffed AF and battling a Turkey-induced food coma after a Thanksgiving feast with the fam, we advise setting an alarm or two (or three) to remind you to head online and add your all of your favorite products to cart literally, ASAP.

If you’re looking to save and doge the Black Friday madness, Ulta is currently offering a slew of discounts on a wide range of products. Here are some of our favorite products on sale now and some that aren’t, but that we’re currently adding to carts with the hopes that they’ll get marked down soon.

L.A. Girl Pro Coverage H.D. Foundation

From 11/3 through 11/30, Ulta is offering buy one get one 50 percent off on all L.A. Girl cosmetics, including this best-selling dewy foundation.

Shea Moisture Glow Getter Pressed Serum Moisturizer

From 11/3 to 11/30, Shea Moisture skincare products are on sale for buy one, get one 40 percent off.

The Body Shop Body Butter

From now thorugh 11/30, Ulta is offering a buy two, get one free deal on all The Body Shop body butters. Time to stock up.

Revolution 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum

This already affordable skincare line has a promotion of buy one, get one 40 percent off through the end of the month.

Ulta Beauty Collection Scented Candle

Through the end of November Ulta Beauty’s scented candles will be sale for just two for $20.

Urban Decay Vice Lipstick

Last Black Friday, Ulta offered a steep discount on Urban Decay’s best-selling Vice lipstick range, and we’re hoping they the sale back again this year.

Soap & Glory Pink-Credibly Pamperful Gift Set

This may not be marked down (yet), but it’s still a great value for the entire set, and makes a great gift for a beauty-obsessed BFF.

Kylie Holiday Palette

Kylie Cosmetics made its debuted at Ulta in 2018, and this year the makeup mogul’s holiday palette is an Ulta exclusive. We’re praying this gorgeous (but pricey) palette will get marked down this month.

Too Faced Dew You Full Coverage Foundation

It’s harder to find a full coverage foundation that doesn’t leave behind a flat-matte finish, but this new foundation hides and blurs your imperfection while still looking slightly luminous. Please, please get marked down!

