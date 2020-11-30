Ulta’s Cyber Monday Sale Includes A Free Goodie Bag Valued At $70+

If you haven’t already spent all your money on Black Friday, Ulta’s Cyber Monday 2020 deals are worth a second—and third—look. There are so many new sales to be had on makeup, hair care, skin care, body products and fragrance. Chic gift sets are on sale, too, so you can pick up a present for everyone on your list at a major discount.

There’s so much to choose from, we’re giving you the rundown on the best of the best deals. You know Ulta is great about its coupons and there are two here you can use. First, use code CYBERMON20 online and in-app for $10 a $50 qualifying purchase through December 1. (Some exclusions apply, including the Salon and Benefit Brow Bar.) If you’re heading in-store (don’t forget your mask!), grab $5 off $15 or use code 808149 online for the same deal.

More than 200 products and sets are up to half off, including from Tarte, Pattern Beauty and Lancôme. But one of the best deals is the free makeup bag stocked full of 23 deluxe samples valued at $76. When you spend $80 online, you can choose from four different bags. Some products include KVD Vegan Beauty Lock-It Setting Powder, Chloe Eau De Parfum, Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator and Belif The True Cream-Moisturizing Bomb.

Ready to get started? We included some of our favorite deals, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Uoma Beauty

We’ve told you how much we love this volumizing mascara and now you can pick it up—on sale. Don’t miss the rest of the brand’s eyeshadow palettes, lipstick, foundation and more.

Tigi

Select Tigi hair products are up to half off, including this best-selling hairspray.

Kylie Cosmetics

Select makeup and skin care from Kylie Cosmetics is up to 40 percent off.

Pattern

Get your hair in order with select Pattern products (yes, Tracee Ellis Ross’ brand) for up to 40 percent off.

Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris Eau de Toilette

This pretty floral fragrance makes the perfect gift, especially at more than $30 off.