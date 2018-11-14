Ulta’s Cyber Fundays 2018 Sale is Coming for Your Wallet Before Black Friday

Scroll To See More Images

Why have “Sunday Funday” when you can just have fun everyday? We suspect that’s the remixed mantra powering Ulta’s Cyber Fundays 2018 deals, which are actually starting long before Black Friday. Early bird gets the worm, right?

Normally, we’d complain about companies bombarding us with holiday news this early, but when it concerns our hair, skin and makeup routines, we’re ready with credit card in hand. Besides, we’ve just freed up space on our vanities after throwing away all of those empty summer must-haves. We love it when timing is actually on our side.

So, when exactly does the fun begin? Starting Thursday, November 15 at 10pm CT and ending on November 17, shoppers (us included) can expect what we imagine are 160 insane offers from top beauty brands, such as Mario Badescu, tarte cosmetics, NYX Cosmetics and MAC. That’s where the crucial deets end, as these offers are being kept under wraps until tomorrow.

However, what we do know is that in addition to these mystery markdowns, you’ll also get a free beauty bag with any purchase over $65. The only caveat for getting the 18-piece set is that you shop online. Also, the freebie will come in three different versions with products (and bag color) varying for each one. Oh, and they’re all valued at $71, which means you’re getting a whole lot of bang for your buck.

The only question we have is whether Kylie Cosmetics, which launches at the retailer on November 17, will be included in the list of offers. If it is, we have a feeling Ulta will need to call in reinforcements since every drop seems to sell out in seconds.

In the meantime, here are five products we’re hoping won’t be left out of the pre-Black Friday festivities.

Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, $45 (before discount) at Ulta

We’re inching toward that time of year when our summer glow officially fades and a brightening treatment becomes pertinent to our winter skin care routine. This one also contains sodium hyaluronate and collagen, both of which hydrate and give the face a plumper-looking appearance.

tarte Amazonian Clay Full Coverage Foundation, $39 (before discount) at Ulta

Oil-free and vegan with a matte finish sounds like our dream foundation. Plus, Amazonian clay gives it longwear capabilities; meaning it’ll stay put as you navigate the cold outside and artificial heat inside.

Urban Decay Elements Eyeshadow Palette, $52 (before discount) at Ulta

The brand’s newest eyeshadow palette–filling the void left by the beloved Naked Palette–is filled with 18 celestial shades, all inspired by the elements of the zodiac: air, water, fire and earth.

Benefit They’re Real Lengthening Mascara, $25 (before discount) at Ulta

Besides the brow pencil, this is probably Benefit’s most popular product, due to its ability to make your lashes look like falsies…without the glue and messy application.

NYX Can’t Stop Won’t Stop Foundation, $14.99 (before discount) at Ulta

45 creamy shades that are also waterproof and manage excess shine? What else do you need in full-time coverage; especially at the onslaught of a brutal winter season?