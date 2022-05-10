This TikTok-Viral Foundation Is Only $14 & ‘As Good as the High-End Sh**’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With so many brands at Ulta Beauty — everything from Tarte to Chanel to Fenty — it’s easy to forget about the in-house line. But the Ulta Beauty Collection is full of makeup, skincare and body products at a crazy affordable price. One new launch is especially buzzy. In fact, some of our fave TikTokers are freaking out over Ulta’s Complexion Crush Foundation. The medium-coverage formula is said to be “better than the high-end shit,” even the $135 La Mer foundation. Whoa.

TikToker Kelly Rose Sarno took to the app to admit she’s been gate-keeping her new fave foundation. It’s not her fault, really. She wasn’t allowed to tell us until now! “I have been dying to tell you guys about this foundation for literally weeks,” she says. “It just released so I can finally share.” Before she gives the details, she applies the formula to half of her face. It blends beautifully. “We have hydrated, we have covered, we have even skin tone, we have zero patchiness,” she says.

The foundation in question? The affordable Ulta Beauty Complexion Crush Foundation!

Of course, Mikayla Nogueria had to try it. She started her career working at Ulta Beauty and famously left to be an influencer full-time. She’s shocked at how gorgeous the new foundation looks on Sarno. “The last thing I thought you were going to say was Ulta Beauty,” she says, admitting she’s never tried the retailer’s line. “There’s just so much else to look at!” she adds.

After mixing two shades to get her perfect hue (she’s very fair!), Nogueria says Sarno was right. It’s that good. “Kelly, this looks extremely good,” she says. “It works better than the La Mer foundation. I am shook…it’s as good as the high-end shit.”

At just $14, cheaper than many drugstore foundations, there’s no way Ulta Beauty is going to be able to keep all the shades in stock. Right now, there are still all 26 shades in stock. It promises to be great for all skin types too, because of the natural matte finish that isn’t too drying or dewy. It’s that perfect mix of both. It’s also vegan, cruelty-free and paraben-free. What else could you want? Shop it online now.