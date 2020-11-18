Here’s When To Shop Ulta’s Black Friday Sale Before The Best Deals Sell Out

Scroll To See More Images

Lucky for us beauty-obsessed shoppers, the event known as Black Friday is about to commence at Ulta. We have the low down and a few insider scoops for Ulta’s Black Friday 2020 hours, as well as some tips and tricks to make the most out of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this holiday.

Ulta’s sales have been going strong non-stop this month, and we haven’t even made it to prime Black Friday time yet. Between the 21 One Days of Beauty and Holiday Haul events, the retailer’s beauty deal offerings have certainly not been in short supply. Frankly, our bank accounts have been grateful for the onslaught of deals from all of our favorite brands, from drugstore staples such as Maybelline and L’Orèal to prestige labels such as Anastasia Beverly Hills and Tarte.

Like many retailers, Ulta’s Black Friday extravaganza usually begins on Thanksgiving evening. Last year, Ulta stores opened their doors at 5 pm EST, giving us just enough time to digest and recover from turkey feasting and head out to score on luxe skin care, makeup and hair products at steeply discounted prices.

Of course, this year is going to look a bit different because of strict social distancing measures courtesy of the pandemic. Ulta’s stores will be closed on Thanksgiving day this year, but the sale will start early online on November 21 at 8 p.m. CT and in stores on November 22 at 9 a.m. CT. Additional deals will drop online on November 24 at 12:01 a.m. CT and 9 a.m. local time, so you may want to set your alarm and start adding everything from your wish list to cart now.

Of course, as we get closer to the holiday, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details and how to make the most of this special sale. You can also sign up to get email and/or text notifications as more information becomes available about the sale here. Below, we got you started with a handful of our favorite deals.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Clinique All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming Cleanser

Select cleansers are just $10.

Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron

Choose from four different barrel sizes.

Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless Chilled Palette

Makeup Revolution Forever Flawless eyeshadow palettes are 40 percent off.

Tarte Maneater Mascara

Starting November 24, select best-selling mascara is just $10.

Kylie Cosmetics High Gloss

Starting November 24, select lip products are just $10.