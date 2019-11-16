Ulta’s Black Friday & Cyber Monday Sales Are Coming Sooner Than You’d Imagine

Scroll To See More Images

Ulta’s sales have been going strong non-strop this month, and we haven’t even made it to Black Friday yet. Between the 21 One Days of Beauty and Holiday Haul events (note: Holiday Haul is currently live and shoppable), the retailer’s beauty deal offerings have certainly not been in short supply, and our bank accounts have been grateful for the onslaught of deals from all of our favorite brands, from drugstore staples like NYX Professional Makeup and L’Oreal, to prestige labels like Ananstasia Beverly Hills and Tarte. While Ulta hasn’t officially revealed any details about what’s in store for us beauty-obsessed shoppers, we have the low down and a few insider scoops for Ulta’s Black Friday 2019 hours, as well as some tips and tricks to make the most out of their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals this holiday.

Like many retailers, Ulta’s Black Friday extravaganza actually begins on Thanksgiving evening, and throughout the past few years, they’ve opened their doors in store around 6pm, giving you just enough to time to digest and recover from your turkey feast and head out to score on luxe skincare, makeup and hair products at steeply discounted prices. However, if you’re not exactly in the mood to shake off your food coma and battle your fellow discount hunters in store, the Black Friday beauty busters typically tend to drop online at 6pm E.T. as well, so there’s no need to pull yourself off the couch to get access to the deals. As we get closer to the holiday, we’ll be sure to keep you updated with more details and how to make the most of this special sale. You can also sign up to get email and/or text notification as more information become available about the sale here.

