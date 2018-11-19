Ulta’s Black Friday Sale Begins Sooner Than You Think

Scroll To See More Images

For those of you who can’t wait to get your makeup-loving hands on Ulta’s Black Friday hours 2018 (us included!), we have the official time Ulta will open its doors for the event. Chances are, you’re going to be both physically full and full of new mascara aspirations from Thanksgiving day through Saturday. Here’s how to best tackle Ulta’s deals and sales, because you’re going to want a game plan, sweetie.

Whether you want to hit up your local brick-and-mortar store or simply visit Ulta’s digital Black Friday headquarters from the comfort of your living room, timing matters. Remember that offers are valid while supplies last, so if you have your eye on something that you know everyone else wants, it’s prudent to shop it at the very beginning of the sale (Thanksgiving day). For a refresher, ULTA carries brands like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics, Colour Pop, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent. On Nov. 17, Kylie Cosmetics made its debut at the juggernaut, marking the first time shoppers can swatch and try on Jenner’s beauty line in person (just in time for Black Friday).

Pro tip: look out for those sweet, select items that are bundled with free gift cards and items to double the value and fun. We think the below Ulta Black Friday sales will be the first to go, so if you’re so inclined, get your cash ready.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Glow Kits: 40 percent off

After seeing this discount, we really have no excuse not to begin the holidays with a glowup. Ulta is discounting Anastasia’s best-selling Glows Kits and Liquid Glow at 40 percent off. That means one Glow Kit will go for $24 instead of $40, or you’re getting four Anastasia highlighters for $6 a pop.

Any opportunity to snag an Urban Decay palette at less-than full price is hard to pass up. Ulta’s offering the six shade assortment for $15, so that’s basically half-off the regular price of $29.

Out of nearly 2,000 reviews, this complexion perfecter has nabbed an almost perfect rating on Ulta’s website. The clean formula tackles both enlarged pores and dry patches simultaneously, while lending a smooth canvas for foundation. Originally priced at $25, it will marked down to a mere $10 for Black Friday.

So now that we’ve previewed the highlights, it’s time to formulate your game plan. Ulta’s Black Friday 2018 sale will begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving day (Nov. 22) and go until 2 a.m. on Nov. 23. Then, most Ulta stores will close for four hours and re-open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on actual Black Friday. The savings will continue through Saturday, when stores are open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Ulta’s website mentions that store hours may vary, so you definitely want to call your local branch and confirm.

If you’d rather skip the crowds altogether, Ulta’s Black Friday online sale will start on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22, at 6 p.m. EST. There’s no variation on that time, but you’ll want to adjust for your time zone. Those in Central Time will be granted access at 5 p.m. CST, while West Coasters will begin even earlier, at 3 p.m. PST.

With so much time to shop, Ulta is giving shoppers peace of mind. Even so, the best deals will sell out quickly, so organizing your own personal wish list ahead of time is paramount.