Ulta’s Black Friday Blowout Includes Kylie Cosmetics & Stila for $10

Out of all the big holiday sales, there are a few big-box chains we always look forward to for the best of the best brands and prices. Ulta’s Black Friday deals are right up there with our all-time favorites for buzzy new launches and everyday faves perfect for stocking up at a discount. This year is no different.

We’re talking affordable sets and gifts from Tarte, First Aid Beauty and Anastasia Beverly Hills, as well as major deals on cleansers and eyeshadow palettes you know and love from It Cosmetics and Kylie Cosmetics. Looking to stock up on hair tools and styling products? Now’s the time to finally purchase that blow-dry brush or curl cream.

Deals are available to start shopping on November 22 and go until November 28, with new products and steals every day. There are value sets, too, that when bought separately, would retail for more than twice as much, including the Too Faced Sex Ed: Lash is in Session Mascara & Liner 3 Pc Set ($17 at Ulta), Morphe Whoa La La Lip & Eye Set + Bag ($15 at Ulta) and Carolina Herrera Good Girl Mini Set ($25 at Ulta).

Looking for $10 stocking stuffers? There are a ton, including: Kylie Cosmetics Blush, Bronzers, Kylighters and Concealers; It Brushes for Ulta select brushes; Sexy Hair and Sebastian styling products; Matrix Total Results select 10.1 oz. shampoo and conditioner; and TIGI jumbo shampoo and conditioners.

Shop some more must-haves, below!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser Gentle Face Wash

This hydrating serum is light enough for all skin types.

Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser

If you have more acne-prone skin, try this cult-favorite cleanser with lactic acid and probiotics.

Living Proof PhD Body Builder

Give your hair a boost without the stickiness.

Juvia’s Place The Saharan Eyeshadow Palette

All Juvia’s Place eyeshadow palettes are 40 percent off.

Urban Decay Perversion Mascara

Select best-selling mascara is just $10 starting November 24.

Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick

Select lipsticks are just $10 starting November 24.

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

Starting November 24, all Tarte foundation is half off.