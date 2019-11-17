Here’s What to Expect From Ulta’s Massive Black Friday Sale This Year

Scroll To See More Images

Black Friday is officially only a couple of weeks away, and while Ulta’s Black Friday deals for 2019 are still under wraps, we’ve gathered some early information to help you prepare your post-Turkey Day shopping spree. Ulta isn’t waiting for November 29 to launch deals on best-selling beauty brands from Kylie Cosmetics to Colour Pop, with their annual Cyber Fundays sale (coming soon) and their Holiday Haul sale (currently live and shoppable) either. In fact, it seems the beauty retailer has extended Black Friday to the entire month of November. If you’re keen on the idea of getting a head start holiday gift shopping (whether for others or yourself), now is a good time to take advantage of the vast array of bargains practically flooding the site web before the official Black Friday madness actually kicks off.

Alternatively, if you’re looking to map out your beauty Black Friday shopping strategy, we have some insider details and predictions for what’s to come at the end of the month. For starters, it’s important to note that Ulta’s Black Friday sale usually goes live (in store and online) on Thanksgiving evening — not the Friday afterward. For the past few years, Ulta has opened their doors around 6pm E.T., so you can work off your holiday feast with some guilt-free shopping. However, if you’d prefer to dodge the lines and bargain-filled frenzy in-store, their online deals also go into effect on Thanksgiving, so you can shop in the comfort of your sweats with some pumpkin pie. You’ll find major deals site-wide, with markdowns up to 50 percent off on prestige and drugstore brands, like MAC Cosmetics, L’Oreal, Bumble & Bumble, and Morphie. There will also be a slew of discounted gift sets wrapped in luxe packaging for the beauty lovers on your holiday shopping list. Last year, the Black Friday deals were available from Thanksgiving night through Cyber Monday, or while supplies last (a very important factor to keep in mind). We’ve rounded up a few of our current favorites that we’re hoping get discounted ahead of the sale.

This is my favorite product from this newly launched skincare line, founded by industry mavens who clearly know a thing or two about gorgeous skin. The acid-based Party Peel formula gives you a radiant glow by gently exfoliating. It’s also formulated with an oxygen delivery system that bubbles up on the skin (super fun for selfies, BTW) and all skin types (including sensitive).

This cult classic CC cream is beloved for a good reason (s). Despite being skin-enhancing CC cream with an impressive SPF 50, it also delivers buildable full coverage without looking like a mask. It’s honestly my holy grail.

Ever since I got my hands on this affordable collab between Catrice and one of my favorite beauty influencers, Eman I’ve been hooked. The Cheeky Blush Palette is definitely my favorite product in the collection, and I wear the bright orange hue nearly everyday.

Mint chip just so happens to be my favorite ice cream flavor, so this deliciously scented (flavored?) face mask is clearly a staple in my skincare collection. The textured mask is infused with calming and redness-lifting ingredients like aloe to calm irritation and replenish moisture.

Ever since I discovered that an automatic, rotating curling iron existed, my aversion to hair styling (because of lack of skills, frankly) was forever reformed. It basically does the work for you, creates a lasting curl or wave and doesn’t like you with kinks and crimps.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.