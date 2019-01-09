Ulta’s 2019 Birthday Gifts Are Here and They Include a Cult Fave

True blue beauty lovers are more than familiar with all that Ulta has to offer. Whether it’s stocking up on basics like lip gloss, shopping their seasonal deal-buster sales or simply browsing to see the latest launches, all bases are covered. And it doesn’t matter how big or small your budget is, thanks to a wide assortment of both expensive and drugstore brands. The only thing that makes shopping there even more satisfying is the Ulta’s Ultamate Reward program that includes birthday gifts we’d actually buy again.

In case you’ve never heard of it, the Ultamate Rewards Club is pretty straight forward. For every purchase you make in stores or on the website, loyalty points are added to your account. The program is made up of three tiers that range in the amount you spend per calendar year. The more you spend, the more perks you receive. And much like the newly-released Sephora Insiders birthday freebies, Ulta is gifting all levels of their rewards program with gifts, too.

While the beauty giant is keeping quiet about the birthday gifts for spring, summer and fall 2019 babies, they’ve just released the exclusive gifts for members with birthdays between January and March and as expected, they’re good.

For January babies, Ulta is gifting not one, but two Ulta Beauty Collection eyeshadow pots, which come in 49 pigment-rich shades and a variety of finishes. The pressed powder formula is super creamy and infused with natural butters from aloe and coconut oil that allow the shadows to melt onto the skin so the pigment doesn’t crack or flake. Plus, with two free colors, you can mix and match to create a new eye look for your special day.

For members born in the month of love, most commonly referred to as February, Ulta is gifting one free NYX Lip Lingerie Liquid Lipstick. If you haven’t found your perfect nude lippie yet, this formula is sure to impress. It’s a lightweight liquid formula with a matte finish and comes in 24 shades of nude. So no matter what your skin tone or nude lipstick preference, there’s a shade for you.

And for those almost-spring birthday members born in March, Ulta is gifting a deluxe-sample size of the award-worthy It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream moisturizer. With over 2,000 5-star reviews on the Ulta site and being named the #1 anti-aging facial moisturizer in the US in 2017, this skin hydrator will easily find its way into your daily skin care regime. It works on all skin types, no matter how sensitive or resilient, and deeply moisturizes skin while improving texture and tone. Yes, it basically addresses all of our common skin concerns.

We are still waiting on the scoop for April-December birthdays, but after this teaser, we can guarantee they will be worth the wait.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.