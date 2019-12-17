Ulta’s Holiday Collections Are Already Up to Half Off

I know, I know. The thought of another holiday beauty sale is a little overwhelming considering all the amazing deals right now. But trust me: Ulta Beauty’s pre-holiday sale is one you can’t miss. The deals include holiday beauty sets that might already be on your list. I’m talking up to 40 percent off Anastasia Beverly Hills highlighting palettes and Tarte eyeshadow kits and up to half off Urban Decay holiday sets and Elemis skincare. It’s that good.

There are dozens of beauty products to choose from, including pre-wrapped sets that you can basically just hand to a family member, bestie or co-worker. Have a Secret Santa or White Elephant party? It’s basically impossible to think of something anyone would like but Philosophy body products or First Aid Beauty skincare would be a hit regardless of age or gender. There’s a lot to choose from so I picked some of my favorites to get you started. Happy shopping.

Haven’t tried Kylie Cosmetics? Now’s your chance for less than $6 a product.

This massive Tarte set includes 20 eyeshadows, four cheek shades, a travel-size Maneater Voluptuous Mascara and deluxe Double Duty Beauty Busy Gal Gloss.

Urban Decay’s online-only vault includes the super-pretty Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette, 24/7 Eye Pencils in Black Market and Love Drug, as well as Vice Lipstick in Cherry, Devilish and Matte Juicy.

Grab this cute pink sequin kit from Chi with interchangeable wands and curlers with three barrel sizes.

Anyone in your life would love this 4-piece lip balm set from Burt’s Bees.

