Ulta Beauty’s In-House Makeup Collection Is on Major Sale

Ulta fans love the retailer for the mix of brands both ultra-affordable and luxury. But the company has a stellar in-house line, as well. And that Ulta Beauty line is on major sale right now. We’re talking more than 100 products—brow tints, concealer, mascara, blush, eyeliner and more. Prices are always pretty low. The most expensive items are brush sets for $30 and a 12-shade eyeshadow palette for just $20. And until October 26, the entire line is buy two, get one free.

The Ulta Beauty sale is mostly makeup but there are some skincare and beauty tools, as well. Most of the products should be available both in-store and online, but we recommend getting the Ulta app to keep track of what’s available where. That way, if you’re looking for a specific shade, you’ll know if you should order it or stop in. And you can keep track of your points and additional coupons, as well. Shop some of our favorite items, below.

Full Coverage Liquid Concealer

There are 16 shades of this vegan, matte concealer that some say is a dupe for Tarte’s iconic Shape Tape.

$9 at Ulta

Brow Pomade

This creamy pomade defines, fills in and sculpts brows in five shades.

$10 at Ulta

Sunset Skies Eyeshadow Palette

This rosy eyeshadow palette has everything you need for a fall eye makeup look.

$20 at Ulta

5 Piece Eye Essentials Brush Kit

Grab a Large Shadow Brush, Precision Crease Brush, Smudger Brush, Angled Brow Brush, Pointed Liner Brush and a Travel Case.

$25 at Ulta

Baked Sculpt & Glow 3-In-1 Palette

There are three color stories to chose from, all with creamy bronzer, blush and highlighter.

$15 at Ulta

