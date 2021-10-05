Ulta Beauty’s First South Asian-Owned Makeup Brand Is Also My Fave Lipstick

Major congrats are in order for beauty entrepreneur Deepica Mutyala! Her makeup brand, Live Tinted, just became the first South Asian-owned brand at Ulta Beauty. It’s hard to believe there aren’t a dozen more considering just how many brands are out there but that just goes to show you how few Black and brown-owned brands get real shelf space. Not just at Ulta, of course. The retailer is expanding its inclusive product offerings all the time.

But according to a recent study conducted by RateMyInvestor and DiversityVC, out of 10,000 VC-backed founders, 77.1 percent of founders were white and only women-funded startups received only 9 percent of investments. That’s why a brand like Live Tinted, started by a young South-Asian woman, launching at Ulta is such a big deal. And Mutyala knows it. “We need to see more brown founded brands in major retailers & as of today a brand made for us is sold at the largest beauty retailer in the US. HUGE,” she wrote on Instagram.

After becoming a YouTube sensation, Mutyala launched Live Tinted in 2019 with her award-winning Huestick, a 4-in-1 multistick color corrector to balance discoloration and dark spots. It became so popular as an eyeshadow, blush and lipstick, too, that the brand expanded into even more multi-use products. If you haven’t used the Huesticks — in 10 diverse shades — to create a pretty monochromatic look, you’re missing out. They’re so good.

You can grab them, as well as the previously sold-out sunscreen (with no white cast!) and so much more, below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Huestick Corrector

The eye, lip, and cheek multisticks also color correct (depending on the shade and your skin tone) with a weightless demi-matte finish.

Hueguard 3-in-1 Broad Spectrum Mineral SPF 30 Primer

Retailers cannot keep this sunscreen in stock. That’s probably because the moisturizer and primer protects against UVA/UVB rays without leaving a white cast.

Hueglow

Makeup meets skincare in two bronze hues. This serum-moisturizer highlight gives skin the prettiest, subtle glow.

Unity Balm Gloss

This ultra-hydrating formula has the conditioning benefits of a balm but the shine of a gloss.

Rays Copper Eye Masks

The new peptide-infused eye masks are in the shape of sun rays! They’ll perk you up with a triple complex of copper peptides, banana Extract and bakuchio, as well as caffiene and niacinamide.