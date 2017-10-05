Ulta Beauty is Having the Ultimate Hair Care Sale

If you thought December was the only time you could use an advent calendar, think again. Ulta Beauty is marking down different hair care products—up to 50 percent—each day of October. And it’s a good thing too, since fall is when our daily hair routine usually requires a big adjustment.
Whether you need a little extra moisture in those strands or want to experiment with a new hairstyle, Ulta has you (and your wallet) covered.
In fact, they’ve already unveiled what products will be discounted from now until October 21, when the event ends. This means you can bookmark exactly what you want ahead of time. But first, check out key deals ahead and see if the products are speaking to your soul like they are to ours.
October 5
Eprouvage Reviving Scalp Serum, 50% off, $15; at Ulta
October 6
It's A 10 Travel Size Potion 10 Miracle Styling Potion, 50% off, $6.13 and a free gift; at Ulta
October 7
Chi Touch 2 Touch Screen Hair Dryer, 40% off, $113.97; at Ulta
October 8
Renewing Moroccan Argan Oil Shampoo, 2 for $10; at Ulta
October 9
Joico K-PAK Deep-Penetrating Reconstructor, 50% off, $9.99; at Ulta
October 10
Nioxin 3D Styling Bodifying Foam, Buy 2 get one, 1 free. $16.50; at Ulta
October 11
Blackwood for Men Active Man Daily Shampoo, Buy one get one 50% off, $17.99; at Ulta
October 12
John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Color Deepening Conditioner, Buy one get one 50% off; at Ulta
October 13
Sexy Hair Healthy Sexy Hair Soy Tri-Wheat Leave In Conditioner, 40% off, $10.77; at Ulta
October 14
REDKEN Extreme Length Primer, Buy 2 get 1 free, $22.00; at Ulta
October 15
Keranique Micro-Exfoliating Follicle Mask, 50% off, $22.50; at Ulta
October 16
KMS Thermashape Quick Blow Dry, Buy one get one free, $22.99; at Ulta
October 17
Hask Charcoal Purifying Dry Shampoo, 40% off, $4.79; at Ulta
October 18
DPHUE Root Touch Up Kit, 50% off, $15; at Ulta
October 19
Not Your Mother's Naturals Tahitian Gardenia Flower & Mango Butter Curl Defining Shampoo, 50% off, $4.49; at Ulta
October 20
FLAWLESS Edge Control Gel, 50% off, $9.99; at Ulta
October 21
AG Hair Moisture Fast Food Sulfate-Free Shampoo, 2 for $24; at Ulta
