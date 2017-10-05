Ulta Beauty is Having the Ultimate Hair Care Sale

If you thought December was the only time you could use an advent calendar, think again. Ulta Beauty is marking down different hair care products—up to 50 percent—each day of October. And it’s a good thing too, since fall is when our daily hair routine usually requires a big adjustment.

Whether you need a little extra moisture in those strands or want to experiment with a new hairstyle, Ulta has you (and your wallet) covered.

In fact, they’ve already unveiled what products will be discounted from now until October 21, when the event ends. This means you can bookmark exactly what you want ahead of time. But first, check out key deals ahead and see if the products are speaking to your soul like they are to ours.