Ulta Just Dropped Their 3 Cult-Favorite Advent Calendars, & We’re Shocked They’re Still In Stock

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but September is actually peak holiday shopping season. The reason why? It’s when all of the incredible advent calendars finally get released—and then sell out in under a week, but I digress. This year, it seems like beauty advent calendars are all the rage. I mean, have you seen the one from LookFantastic that includes 25 products and equates to $400 in savings? It’s unreal.

Also hard to fathom: Ulta’s three cult-favorite advent calendars were released this week, and they’re somehow still in stock. Talk about a Christmas-in-September miracle!

The gift sets start at $30 and include products from so many of our favorite beauty brands, such as Benefit Cosmetics, NYX, and Clinique. This season (more than most), advent calendars can be used to experiment with products you might not have ever used—or haven’t even thought about since we’ve been living indoors and in sweats for over a year. The boxes of goodies give you the opportunity to figure out which products you love without having to invest in a ton of cash. Not to mention, they make for incredible gifts.

RELATED: 10 Can’t-Go-Wrong Gifts For Coffee-Obsessives

Give one to your bestie, daughter, mom, or co-worker and expect them to absolutely radiate with glee when they open the set, and afterward when they’re using all of the incredible glow-y skin products.

Below, shop three of Ulta’s essential beauty advent calendars—but move those fingers quick. These are sure to sell out soon.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

NYX Gimme Super Stars! 24 Day Holiday Countdown Advent Calendar

In case you missed the memo, the bolder your look this year, the better. Achieve an iridescent glow with this set of miniature glosses, highlighters, and eyeshadows. You get 24 products for $60, which equates to around $2.50 a product. Name a better deal than that. I’ll wait.

Benefit Cosmetics The MORE, The Merrier Beauty Holiday Advent Calendar Set

Is your beauty bag filled with expired foundations and crusty brushes? Same. But I’m not pressed about it, because I can dump all of the old stuff for an entirely new bag’s worth of goodies with this advent calendar from Benefit Cosmetics. They’re known for their life-changing brow products (which, of course, are included in this bundle), but what I’m most intrigued in is the pore-erasing primer, because let’s be real: These masks are wreaking havoc on my skin.

Ulta 12 Holiday Must Haves Advent Calendar

For just $30, you’ll get samples from Armani, Mac, Clinique, and Peter Thomas Roth—the brand responsible for the TikTok-viral eye cream. The standout for me in this goodie bag is Tula’s Day & Night cream. Reviewers have called it the “fountain of youth,” so you know I’ll be lathering that stuff all over my face ASAP.