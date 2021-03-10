Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Includes 50% Off KKW Beauty, ABH, M.A.C. & More

Out of all the big beauty sales, we have to admit this is our favorite. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2021 is as epic as can be, with three full weeks of half-off deals. We’re talking 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. There’s haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.
You’ll want to be sure to download the Ulta app, too, for a variety of reasons. You can use the live try-on experience, GLAMlab, to test out colors, as well as access app-only deals. Some of these are from brands including Kinship and Eyeko so you won’t want to miss out.
Have your eye on something specific? Looking to spring clean your makeup bag and stock up on complexion essentials? Check out all the deals below starting March 14 and come back here to get shopping.
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
March 14
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream
March 15
Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream
Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence
March 16
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
SeroVital Advanced
March 17
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR CC Cream SPF 30
Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Illuminating Primer
StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum
March 18
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
March 19
BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter
IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101
March 20
Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara
Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
March 21
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
March 22
PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer
Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit
March 23
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer
Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System
March 24
Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer
March 25
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer
March 26
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Clarins Double Serum
March 27
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
March 28
Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray
March 29
Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum
Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer
Mario Badescu Take it to Glow 2.0
Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set
March 30
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides
March 31
Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser
April 1
KKW Beauty Red Lip Liner
First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set
April 2
Tarte Face Tape Foundation
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel
April 3
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara