Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Includes 50% Off KKW Beauty, ABH, M.A.C. & More

Out of all the big beauty sales, we have to admit this is our favorite. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2021 is as epic as can be, with three full weeks of half-off deals. We’re talking 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. There’s haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.

You’ll want to be sure to download the Ulta app, too, for a variety of reasons. You can use the live try-on experience, GLAMlab, to test out colors, as well as access app-only deals. Some of these are from brands including Kinship and Eyeko so you won’t want to miss out.

Have your eye on something specific? Looking to spring clean your makeup bag and stock up on complexion essentials? Check out all the deals below starting March 14 and come back here to get shopping.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

March 14

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

March 15

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

March 16

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

SeroVital Advanced

March 17

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR CC Cream SPF 30

Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Illuminating Primer

StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

March 18

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

March 19

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101

March 20

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara

Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner

March 21

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

March 22

PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

March 23

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System

March 24

Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

March 25

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

March 26

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Clarins Double Serum

March 27

Tarte Maneater Mascara

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

March 28

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray

March 29

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Mario Badescu Take it to Glow 2.0

Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set

March 30

bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides

March 31

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

April 1

KKW Beauty Red Lip Liner

First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set

April 2

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel

April 3

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara