Elizabeth Denton
by
Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Includes 50% Off KKW Beauty, ABH, M.A.C. & More
Photo: Ulta. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Out of all the big beauty sales, we have to admit this is our favorite. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty 2021 is as epic as can be, with three full weeks of half-off deals. We’re talking 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. There’s haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.

You’ll want to be sure to download the Ulta app, too, for a variety of reasons. You can use the live try-on experience, GLAMlab, to test out colors, as well as access app-only deals. Some of these are from brands including Kinship and Eyeko so you won’t want to miss out.

Have your eye on something specific? Looking to spring clean your makeup bag and stock up on complexion essentials? Check out all the deals below starting March 14 and come back here to get shopping.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

March 14

 

March 14

Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $11 (was $22)

Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $11 (was $22)
buy it

IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

Confidence in a Cream $24.50 (was $49)
buy it
Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Peach & Lily.

March 15

Smashbox The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer

Smooth & Blur Oil-Free Primer $18.50 (was $37)
buy it

Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream

Antioxidant Cream $20 (was $40)
buy it

Peach & Lily Wild Dew Treatment Essence

Treatment Essence $19.50 (was $39)
buy it
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

Shiseido.

March 16

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

Energy Moisturizing Cream $24 (was $48)
buy it

SeroVital Advanced

SeroVital Advanced $59.50 (was $119)
buy it
Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR CC Cream SPF 30

Juice Beauty.

March 17

Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR CC Cream SPF 30

CC Cream SPF 30 $19.50 (was $39)
buy it

Juice Beauty PHYTO-PIGMENTS Illuminating Primer

Illuminating Primer $18 (was $36)
buy it

StriVectin Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum

Vitamin C Serum $36 (was $72)
buy it
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer

Lancome.

March 18

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil-Free Longwear Makeup Primer

Longwear Makeup Primer $21 (was $42)
buy it

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Marine Cream $64 (was $128)
buy it
BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Becca.

March 19

BECCA Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter

Pressed Highlighter $19 (was $38)
buy it

IT Brushes For ULTA Airbrush Blurring Foundation Brush #101

Foundation Brush #101 $12 (was $24)
buy it
Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara

Too Faced.

March 20

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara

Volumizing Mascara $13 (was $26)
buy it

Tula Get Toned Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner

Resurfacing Toner $21 (was $42)
buy it
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

Philosophy.

March 21

Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser

One-Step Facial Cleanser $12.50 (was $25)
buy it

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Plumping Lip Cream $10.50 (was $21)
buy it
Pur Love Your Selfie Foundation and Concealer

Pur.

March 22

PÜR 4-In-1 Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer

Foundation & Concealer $18 (was $36)
buy it

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

Power Couple Mini Kit $14 (was $28)
buy it
Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Origins.

March 23

Origins GinZing SPF 40 Energy-Boosting Tinted Moisturizer

Tinted Moisturizer $20.50 (was $41)
buy it

Crepe Erase 2-Step Advanced Body Treatment System

Body Treatment System $27 (was $54)
buy it
March 24

Image: Ulta.

March 24

Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Eyeshadow Primer Potion $12 (was $24)
buy it

Lancôme Cils Booster XL Vitamin-Infused Lash Thickening Mascara Primer

Thickening Mascara Primer $13.50 (was $27)
buy it
Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

Murad.

March 25

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel

Water Gel $31 (was $62)
buy it

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer

Waterproof Concealer $14 (was $28)
buy it
March 26

Image: Benefit.

March 26

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Tinted Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Volumizing Eyebrow Gel $12 (was $24)
buy it

Clarins Double Serum

Double Serum $80.50 (was $161)
buy it
March 27

Tarte.

March 27

Tarte Maneater Mascara

Maneater Mascara $11.50 (was $23)
buy it

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+

Moisturizing Lotion+ $14.75 (was $29.50)
buy it

March 28

March 28

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel

Cleansing Gel $31 (was $62)
buy it

MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer and Setting Spray

Setting Spray $14.50 (was $29)
buy it
Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting

Perricone MD.

March 29

Perricone MD High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Serum

Firming & Lifting Serum $64.50 (was $129)
buy it

Perricone MD High Potency Classics: Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer

Firming Moisturizer $34.50 (was $69)
buy it

Mario Badescu Take it to Glow 2.0

Take it to Glow 2.0 $13 (was $26)
buy it

Mario Badescu Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set

Spritz. Mist. Glow. Set $10.50 (was $21)
buy it
bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Ulta.

March 30

bareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Finishing Powder $13.50 (was $27)
buy it

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Firming Eye Gels $16.50 (was $33)
buy it

Skyn Iceland Dissolving Microneedle Eye Patches With Hyaluronic Acid and Peptides

Microneedle Eye Patches $7 (was $14)
buy it
March 31

Urban Decay.

 

March 31

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Face Makeup Primer

Makeup Primer $18 (was $36)
buy it

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Cloud Cream Cleanser

Cream Cleanser $15 (was $30)
buy it
April 1

Image: KKW Beauty.

April 1

KKW Beauty Red Lip Liner

Lip Liner $6 (was $12)
buy it

First Aid Beauty FAB Start Travel Set

Travel Set $12 (was $24)
buy it
Tarte Face Tape Foundation

Ulta.

April 2

Tarte Face Tape Foundation

Face Tape Foundation $19.50 (was $39)
buy it

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

Peel AP25 $39.50 (was $79)
buy it

Exuviance Pure Retinol Correcting Peel

Correcting Peel $36 (was $72)
buy it
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Anastasia Beverly Hills.

 

April 3

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Brow Wiz $11.50 (was $23)
buy it

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara

Curling & Lifting Mascara $13 (was $26)
buy it

