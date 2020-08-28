StyleCaster
Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days Of Beauty Event Is The Best Thing That’s Happened in 2020

Elizabeth Denton
by
Photo: Image: Anastasia Beverly Hills, Lancome, Benefit, Tarte, Forleo; Design: Cierra Miller/Stylecaster.

Every time this event rolls around, I whip out my calendar and begin my game plan. It’s one of the best blowouts out of any retailer, and it requires careful consideration. Yes, I’m talking about Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty September 2020 event, in which unbelievable deals on beauty products drop daily for three weeks. I’m talking bestsellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. Many of the offerings are Ulta Beauty exclusives, which means you can’t snag them anywhere else. Whether you’re beauty-obsessed or a casual shopper, there’s no better time to drop your coins.

This year, the stakes are high. Like the previous 21 Days of Beauty events, each day features a treasure trove of different brands or specific products, so you’ll want to strategize exactly what and when to shop. If you’ve been dying for a pampering blowout, you might want to sit down, because the sale includes salon services. I think we could all stand to feel like a million bucks (while spending much less) right now.

Here’s how to dominate 21 Days of Beauty: be diligent about reading every last deal outlined below. Pay attention to whether the deals are in-store or online — and don’t forget, you can also select curbside pickup for a socially-distanced shopping haul. Make sure you download the Ulta Beauty app, too; you won’t to sleep on the opportunity to earn those points. In the app you can also virtually try on makeup in the GLAMlab before you add the steals to your cart. Check back here for any surprise updates, as we’ll update this article throughout the event, which runs from August 30 to September 19.

It’s time to kiss summer goodbye and cruise into fall with the ultimate beauty haul.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

August 30

benefit cosmetics precisely my brow pencil

Image: Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil Ultra-Fine Shape & Define

Brow Pencil $12 (was $24)
With 12 shades to ensure a perfect color match, this cult-favorite brow styler beefs up and defines your arches—then doesn’t budge.

Foreo Luna Mini 2

Luna Mini 2 $59.50 (was $119)
Purify your pores (and send mask acne packing) with this tiny gadget, which pulses away deep-seated dirt and oil so you can just relax and enjoy the vibrations.

50 Percent Off Blowouts

This salon discount will make sure your hair is Reels-ready.

August 31

murad cleanser

Image: Courtesy of Murad.

Murad AHA/BHA Exfoliating Cleanser

Exfoliating Cleanser $20 (was $40)
Cleanse and exfoliate in one step with this sophisticated formula, which balances chemical exfoliants (glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids) with gently buffing jojoba beads for the ultimate smooth.

Murad Environmental Shield Essential-C Cleanser

Environmental Shield Essential-C… $20 (was $40)
This multitasking cleanser protects your skin from UVA/UVB rays and free-radical damage while improving your skin’s moisture barrier.

Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid Lavender Scented Sponge & Brush Cleanser

Sponge & Brush Cleanser $8 (was $16)
This lavender-scented sponge cleanser transforms a chore into a spa treatment—and leaves your tool sparkling.

September 1

BareMinerals BareSkin Perfecting Veil

Image: Courtesy of BareMinerals.

BareMinerals BareSkin Perfecting Veil

BareSkinPerfecting Veil $14 (was $28)
Make like Hailey Bieber and score this skincare-makeup hybrid, which blurs, evens and protects skin with plant stem cells.

BareMinerals Hydrating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder

Hydrating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder $12.50 (was $25)
BareMinerals’s Hydrating Mineral Veil Finishing Powder gives you that soft, airbrushed glow on the go—no makeup artist required.

Mario Badescu Brightening Regimen Kit

Brightening Regimen Kit $19 (was $38)
Stock up on Mario Badescu’s best-selling skin saviors at half price, and be prepared for brighter skin ahead.

Mario Badescu Combo/Oily Regimen Kit

Brightening Regimen Kit $15 (was $30)
Combination and oily skin types, rejoice! Mario Badescu’s troupe of products formulated especially for your is available for 50 percent off.

September 2

kkw beauty palette

Image: Courtesy of KKW Beauty.

KKW Beauty Eyeshadow Palettes

Classic Eyeshadow Palette $22.50 (was $45)
Classic Blossom Eyeshadow Palette $22.50 (was $45)
Smoky Volume I Eyeshadow Palette $15 (was $30)
Satisfy your palette palate with these assortments of sultry, yet wearable shadows that are just perfect for fall.

SeroVital HGH Dietary Supplement

Dietary Supplement $49.50 (was $99)
If you’ve ever been curious about human growth hormone supplements, I’d say half-off is the best time to try.

September 3

buxom lipstick

Image: Courtesy of Buxom.

Buxom Full Force Plumping Lipstick

Plumping Lipstick $10 (was $20)
From the plumping formula to the tiny lips embossed on the bullet, everything about this lipstick will exceed your expectations.

Urban Decay Cosmetics All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder

Setting Powder $17 (was $34)
A matte finish that lasts all day and prolongs the life of your foundation? A no-brainer in my book.

September 4

lancome mascara

Image: Courtesy of Lancôme.

Lancôme Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara

Volumizing Mascara $12.50 (was $25)
Fake falsies with this lash-fattening mascara, which is on sale for the price of a burrito (with guac).

Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum and Toner Mist

Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum $32.50 (was $65)
Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Toner Mist $14 (was $28)
Keep dull, dehydrated skin at bay with this hyaluronic acid-laced serum and toner mist.

September 5

shape tape glow wand

Image: Courtesy of Tarte.

Tarte Shape Tape Glow Wand

Glow Wand $12.50 (was $25)
Is it a highlighter? Yes. Is it a concealer? Also yes. Is it amazing at imparting that look lit-from-within, dewy glow we all desire? Definitively.

Tula Brighten Up Smoothing Primer Gel

Primer Gel $17 (was $34)
Packed with probiotics and brightening yuzu, this primer creates the ideal canvas for makeup and actually boosts skin.

September 6

 

abh foundation

Image: Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation

Luminous Foundation $19 (was $38)
Score this influencer-loved foundation for nearly half-off and watch as the complexion compliments (likes and comments) roll in.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Creams

Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye Cream $55 (was $110)
Cold Plasma Plus+ Face Cream $74.50 (was $149)
Maintain your delicate eye area with this high-performance formula, which increases skin elasticity for a firmer, smoother neckline.

September 7

too faced palette

Image: Courtesy of Too Faced.

Too Faced Natural Palettes

Matte Neutral Eyeshadow Palette $19 (was $38)
Natural Eyes Neutral Eyeshadow Palette $19.50 (was $39)
If the names of these sultry shadows don’t make you blush, the way they enliven your eyes certainly will.

Dermablend Illuminating Powders

Illuminating Banana Powder $14.50 (was $29)
Loose Setting Powder $14.50 (was $29)
A makeup artist’s trick for years, foundation-locking powders are exploding in popularity. Cop one of these from Dermablend and enjoy 16 hours of luminous (but never shiny) skin.

September 8

lilly lashes

Image: Courtesy of Lilly Lashes.

Lilly Lashes Faux Mink False Lashes Miami

Lilly Lashes Miami $13 (was $26)
House of Lashes Iconic Lashes $6 (was $12)
Velour Lashes #NOFILTER False Lashes $13 (was $26)
Look downright flirtatious (even in a mask!) with these luxe faux-mink lashes.

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Line

Anti-Wrinkle Moisturizer $35 (was $70)
Naturalistas will love these clean anti-aging formulas, which are brimming with potent fruit stem cells to stimulate cell turnover.

September 9

mac lip pencil

Image: Courtesy of MAC.

MAC Lip Must-Haves

Lip Pencil $9 (was $18)
Prep + Prime Lip Primer $9.50 (was $19)
How often can you snag classic MAC Cosmetics must-haves like lip pencils and primers for half-off—need I say more?

Becca Cosmetics Ever-Matte Poreless Priming Perfector

Priming Perfector $19.50 (was $39)
Disguise the look of pores and keep skin matte for the long haul with this silky primer.

September 10

it cosmetics eye cream

Image: Courtesy of It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream

Eye Cream $19.50 (was $39)
Smooth fine lines, hydrate your dainty eye area and soften dark circles in one fell swoop with this does-it-all eye cream.

Cover FX Monochromatic Blush Duo

Blush Duo $19 (was $38)
Bring out your cheekbones with a complementary set of shimmering and matte blushes.

September 11

urban decay pencil

Image: Courtesy of Urban Decay.

Urban Decay Cosmetics 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil

Eye Pencil $11 (was $22)
This long-lasting liner is a cult-classic for a reason. Plus, I spend more on an ephemeral oat milk latte.

Philosophy Ultimate Miracle Worker SPF 30

Miracle Worker SPF 30 $39 (was $78)
Protect your complexion with this powerhouse anti-ager, which doesn’t even feel like sunscreen.

September 12

kylie matte lip kit

Image: Courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics.

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits

Matte Lip Kit $14.50 (was $29)
Velvet Lip Kit $13.50 (was $27)
Bookmark this day and set your alarm for early morning, because Kylie Jenner’s infamous lip kits will go like hot cakes.

Mario Badescu Grab and Go Travel Set

Travel Set $11 (was $22)
Try a spate of the skincare behemoth’s best-sellers with this lineup of minis.

September 13

too faced spray

Image: Courtesy of Too Faced.

Too Faced Hangover Primers & Setting Sprays

HangoveRx 3-in-1 Primer & Setting… $16 (was $32)
Bring your skin back to life after a night of Lambrusco (or just a never-ending Zoom meeting) with this refreshing primer line.

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Firming Eye Gels $16 (was $32)
De-puff and soothe tired eyes while filling in fine lines and wrinkles.

September 14

stila stay all day

Image: Courtesy of Stila.

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Liquid Eyeliner $11 (was $22)
This is one of the best liquid liners ever made. Cop it now—or forever hold your cat eye.

September 15

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer

Image: Courtesy of Benefit Cosmetics.

Benefit Cosmetics Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer

Cakeless Concealer $11 (was $22)
A liquid iteration of the classic Boi-ing concealer, this creamy formula might just provide 12 hours of sleep (or at least the look of it).

Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment

Body Repair Treatment $39.50 (was $79)
Don’t stop at your neck, extend your skincare south with this firming, tightening formula.

September 16

smashbox primer

Image: Courtesy of Smashbox.

Smashbox Photo Finish Primers

Matte Primer $19.50 (was $39)
Vitamin Face Glow Primer $19.50 (was $39)
Apply before dancing for your next Reel, and your followers won’t see an ounce of shine. Besides you. You’re luminous.

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

Peel AP25 $39.50 (was $79)
Reveal fresh, smooth skin with this gentle at-home peel, which allows you to skip the spa.

September 17

dermalogica water gel

Image: Courtesy of Dermalogica.

Dermalogica Calm Water Gel

Calm Water Gel $25 (was $50)
Coddle a persnickety complexion with this calming and cooling gel, which instantly reduces redness.

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara

4-in-1 Mascara $11.50 (was $23)
Sugar Rush Mascara $11.50 (was $23)
Make a dramatic entrance on FaceTime with these maximizing mascaras.

September 18

abh brow kit

Image: Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Starter Kit

Brow Starter Kit $19 (was $38)
Everything you need for your best brows at home, from the absolute boss of arches.

Clinique Limited Edition Moisture Surge 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator

Auto-Replenishing Hydrator $10.50 (was $21)
Perk up your complexion with this lightweight hydrator, which feels light as air but delivers serious moisture.

September 19

it brushes for ulta

Image: Courtesy of It Brushes.

IT Brushes For Ulta Airbrush Full Coverage Complexion Brush #77

Brush #77 $14 (was $28)
Buff on your foundation with this brush and watch in amazement as it looks better than ever.

IT Brushes For Ulta Brush Bath Purifying Makeup Brush Cleaner

Brush Cleaner $9.75 (was $19.50)
Because the last thing anyone needs right now is germy makeup tools.

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Full Coverage Moisturizer with SPF 50+

Bye Bye Foundation $19.75 (was $39.50)
Bye Bye Oil-Free Matte Foundation $19.75 (was $39.50)
If you have never tried this foundation, which boasts SPF 50 and a stable of anti-aging ingredients, today is your day.

This article was created by STYLECASTER for Ulta Beauty.

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

