Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Includes Kylie Lip Kits for Half Off

It’s back, people. I hope you’ve been saving up because one of the biggest sales of the year is right around the corner. It’s maybe even better than holiday discounts. Yup, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is coming and it’s much, much sooner than was expected. For almost a month select skincare and makeup is up to 50 percent off. And these aren’t cast-offs or products previously discounted. These are best-selling items from buzzy brands. We’re talking Kylie Lip Kits less than $10 (seriously!), Benefit concealer for half off and makeup brushes starting at $8. It’s no joke.

Every day there are two or three different items on sale. Sometimes it’s a full brand and sometimes it’s a very specific product. The next day, new ones are discounted so if you missed the previous day, you’re out of luck. Items also do sell out. So, if there’s something you’re dying to try or a current favorite you can’t live without, you should mark your calendar. Below, the entire list to help you get started.

Sunday, September 1

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Face Primer: $16-$27 (was $32-$54)

Peter Thomas Roth FirmX 360 Eye Renewal and Retinol Fusion PM Eye Cream: $28-$38 (was $55-$75)

Monday, September 2

Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter Singles: $15 (were $29)

Foreo Luna Play Plus: $25 (was $49)

Tuesday, September 3

Becca Hydra-Mist Set & Refresh Powder: $20 (was $39)

Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil: $11 (was $22)

Wednesday, September 4

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels: $9-$16 (was $18-$32)

BareMinerals Concealers: $10-$12 (was $20-$24)

Thursday, September 5

Murad Nutrient-Charged Water Gel: $30 (was $60)

Tarte Tarteist Double Take Eyeliner: $12 (was $24)

M.A.C. Lipstick in Diva and Cream In Your Coffee: $9 (was $19)

Friday, September 6

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara: $13 (was $25)

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Collection: $19-$50 (was $38-$95)

Saturday, September 7

Dermalogica Skin Smoothing Cream: $35 (was $69)

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer: $12 (was $23)

Sunday, September 8

Too Faced Natural Face and Eye Palettes: $19-$22 (were $38-$44)

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Light or Reduce Redness Primer: $18-$20 (was $36-$39)

Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum With Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E: $48 (was $95)

Monday, September 9

Urban Decay All Nighter Waterproof Setting Powder: $17 (was $34)

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum: $20 (was $39)

Tuesday, September 10

Too Faced Tutti Frutti Palettes: $17 (were $34)

Dr. Brandt No More Baggage: $11-$21 (was $22-$42)

Wednesday, September 11

Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner: $9 (was $18)

Proactiv Select Cleansing: $15-$28 (was $30-$55)

Thursday, September 12

Tarte Lights, Camera, Lashes 4-in-1 Mascara: $12 (was $23)

Mario Badescu Cleansers: $8 (were $14)

Friday, September 13

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush and Highlighters: $15 (were $29)

Clarisonic Cleansing Brush Heads: $7-$8 (were $27-$32)

Saturday, September 14

Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet Lip Kits: $14-15 (were $27-$29)

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation: $20 (was $40)

Philosophy All Night Creams: $25-$40 (were $49-$80)

Sunday, September 15

Tarte Tartelette 2 In Bloom Clay Eye Shadow Palette: $11 (was $39)

Too Faced select Hangover products: $16-$17 (were $32-$34)

Monday, September 16

It Brushes for Ulta Velvet Luxe Brushes: $12-$24 (were $24-$48)

StriVectin Wrinkle Recode Line Transforming Melting Serum: $45 (was $89)

Tuesday, September 17

Cover FX Perfect Setting Powder: $18 (was $35)

SeroVital HGH Dietary Supplement: $50 (was $99)

Wednesday, September 18

Pür Lashes and Mascaras: $4-$11 (were $8-$22)

First Aid Beauty Pure Skin Face Cleanser: $11 (was $21)

Lancôme Visionnaire Skin Solutions: $33-$38 (were $65-$75)

Thursday, September 19

Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick: $9 (was $18)

Origins Travel & Trial Kit: $15 (was $30)

Friday, September 20

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer: $13 (was $26)

It Brushes for Ulta Concealer Brushes: $8-$17 (were $16-$34)

Clinique Moisture Surge 72 Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator: $11 (was $21)

Saturday, September 21

Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencils: $11 (were $22)

Benefit Cosmetics Precisely, My Brow Pencil: $12 (was $24)

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Serum or Moisturizer: $35-$40 (were $70-$80)

