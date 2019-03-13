Here’s When Ulta’s Epic 21 Days of Beauty Sale Ends

Scroll To See More Images

We’re just four days from the start of what might be the biggest beauty sale of the season. Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2019 event is a massive three weeks of epic markdowns on top-notch beauty finds you would be crazy to miss. It’s basically the Superbowl for product junkies, minus the halftime show of course. And this year’s showdown is the best we’ve ever seen. Here’s what you need to know.

Ulta’s bi-annual 21 Days of Beauty Sale runs from Sunday, March 17 to Saturday, April 6. It will include major markdowns of up to 50 percent off and new, never-before-seen drops from brands including (but not limited to) to Kylie Cosmetics, Too Faced, Anastasia Beverly Hills and Peter Thomas Roth. Some days will have just one deal while others will have multiple.

To help you approach the super-sale like a seasoned pro, we highly recommend rationing out your funds so you have enough to take advantage of the markdowns from beginning to end. And we can confirm that they only get bigger and better as time passes on. Long story short: don’t blow your entire budget in the beginning.

Since we already schooled you on the first week’s top deals, we might as well spill the tea on week two. Keep scrolling to see the standout ones and remember…this is just the beginning.

March 24-IT Cosmetics Brushes for Ulta

$36 $18 at Ulta

March 25-Lancome La Base Pro Oil Free Primer

$42 $21 at Ulta

March 26-Ofra Nikki Tutorials Highlighter Trio

$29 $14.50 at Ulta

March 27-Smashbox Photo Finish Primerizer

$42 $21 at Ulta

March 28-DermaDoctor Kakadu C Peel Pads

$78 $39 at Ulta

March 29-Tarte Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette

$39 $20 at Ulta

March 30-Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

$17 $8.50 at Ulta

