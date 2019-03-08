Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale is Coming & the Markdowns Will Be Epic

Scroll To See More Images

There are beauty sales and then there’s the Ulta 21 Days of Beauty 2019 sale. It’s the event to end all other beauty events. Trust me when I say it’s worth getting excited for. As a seasoned beauty editor who gets to play with new products every day, I can confirm the deals are actually really good. I’m talking half-off products that usually cost an arm and a leg. Plus, more often than not is a secret list of newbies to look forward to. Here’s what you need to know about the 2019 edition.

Starting Sunday, March 17 and ending Saturday, April 6, the store will be offering major discounts both on and offline. A hefty amount of the brands featured including Tarte, MAC, Becca, Urban Decay and Mario Badescu will have products for up to 50 percent off. Others including LORAC, StriVectin, Shiseido and Kate Somerville will have 40 percent off steals. And if that weren’t enough, Ulta’s namesake brand will be offering buy-two-get-one mini promotions.

Ulta is also paying more attention to the newness, which means hundreds of new launches from brands including Too Faced, Smashbox, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, Philosophy, Dermalogica, and Peter Thomas Roth are coming too. At this point, we can guarantee you want the entire calendar. For the full deets, you’ll need to visit Ulta’s website. But for now, here’s what you can look forward to in the first week.

March 17-Tarte Lights Camera Lashes Mascara

$23 $11 at Ulta

March 18-Dose of Colors Desi x Katy Eyeshadow Palette Friendication

$55 $27.50 at Ulta

March 19-bareMinerals Mineral Veil (& Perfecting Veil)

$23-$27 $11.50-$13.50 at Ulta

March 20-MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pots

$22 $11 at Ulta

March 21-Becca First Light, Backlight and Ever Matte Primers

$39 $19 at Ulta

March 22-Too Faced Chocolate Gold Palette

$49 $24.50 at Ulta

March 23-Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz