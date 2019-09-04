13 Under-$10 Deals to Grab During Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event

We’re a few days into Ulta’s big sale and you might have already picked up some discounted makeup, hair care or skincare. But if not and you’re waiting for some of the most affordable finds, well, we’ve got some great news. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty event includes products for less than $10, including some best-selling favorites and new launches. That’s basically the price of a Starbucks latte and a snack. And makeup lasts a lot longer than the Pumpkin Spice Latte, that’s for sure.

If you’re not a big Ulta shopper, here’s how the 21 Days of Beauty sale works. Every day there are a few different products on sale. Sometimes it’s an entire brand and sometimes it’s a very specific product and shade (so pay attention!). The items aren’t a surprise—Ulta gives us all the details at the beginning of the event so you can plan to shop or sit out each day. If there’s something you’re dying to have or a current favorite you can’t live without, you should mark your iCal. Below, our favorite products left for under $10. Check this list to find out when to shop each.

Eyeko Online Only Fat Brush Mascara Big & Bold

Get lashes people will think are fake thanks to this fiber-enhanced Keratin formula. The brand’s Travel Size Yoga Waterproof Mascara is also on sale for half off.

$9 (was $19) at Ulta

Butter London Plush Rush Lip Liner

Shop six fall-ready hues of this long-wearing lip liner.

$9 (was $18) at Ulta

Butter London Glazen Lip Glaze

Pop one of these sparkly toppers over any lipstick to really up the fun factor.

$9.50 (was $19) at Ulta

Butter London Plush Rush Tinted Lip Treatment

Rounding out Butter London’s offerings is this moisturizing tinted lip balm, which comes in four flattering hues.

$9.50 (was $19) at Ulta

Flesh Touch Flesh Highlighting Balm

Four highlighter shades create a sheer luminous glow on the skin.

$9 (was $18) at Ulta

M.A.C. Lipstick Matte in Creme In Your Coffee and Diva

Both of these wearable M.A.C. lipstick shades are half off. I say, get them both for the full-price of one.

$9.25 (was $18.50) at Ulta

Mario Badescu Glycolic Foaming Cleanser

Glycolic acid works to remove dead skin cells revealing fresh, smooth skin.

$8 (was $16) at Ulta

Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel

This non-foaming gel cleanser is safe for even the most sensitive skin.

$7 (was $14) at Ulta

Pür Pro Eyelashes

Score cruelty-free, lightweight lashes for half off. Don’t forget the lash glue—also on sale.

$7 (were $14) at Ulta

Dose of Colors Matte Liquid Lipstick

A whopping 34 shades of this long-wearing lipstick are half off.

$9 (was $18) at Ulta

IT Brushes for Ulta Airbrush Blurring Concealer Brush #103

This is the most affordable IT brush on sale during the event, and an important one. Synthetic brush hair will help you create an airbrushed finish under your eyes and around any “problem” areas.

$8 (was $16) at Ulta

Beautyblender Blendercleanser Solid

You know you should wash your makeup sponge at least once a week. This hard cleanser makes it seriously simple.

$8 (was $16) at Ulta

