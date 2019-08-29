The Best Under-$20 Deals in Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Event

It’s almost that time. One of the biggest beauty sales of the year is right around the corner. We gave you all the details two weeks ago, and now we’re breaking it down for you to make it easier to shop the biggest steals. Because Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale includes under-$20 products from some best-selling brands. Yup, that means Kylie Cosmetics, Benefit, Becca, Murad, Tarte and so many more are slashing prices up to 50 percent on buzzy new products and old favorites.

If you haven’t shopped at these Ulta sales before, here’s how it works. Every day there are two or three different items on sale. Sometimes it’s a full brand and sometimes it’s a very specific product or shade so pay attention! The next day, new ones are discounted and items do sell out. I’d suggest downloading the Ulta app to keep it all organized. That way, if there’s something you really want, you won’t miss it. Below, our favorite under-$20 deals to bookmark.

Tarte Amazonian Clay Blush and Highlighters

Some Tarte best-sellers are including in the sale, such as my personal favorite Amazonian Clay Blush.

$14.50 (were $29), at Ulta

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Light or Reduce Redness Primer

This cult-favorite primer is on sale in two different varieties: am oil-free lightweight one and a color-correcting.

$18-$20 (was $36-$39), at Ulta

Ofra Cosmetics Highlighter Singles

No one does highlighter quite like Ofra. Finely milled and not too glittery, the shine is like no other.

$15 (were $29), at Ulta

Mario Badescu Rose Hip Nourishing Oil

Rose hips extract and rosehip oil hydrate even the most dehydrated skin.

$11 (was $22), at Ulta

Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara

The huge brush and inky-black formula give lashes a falsies effect.

$13 (was $25), at Ulta

Kylie Cosmetics Matte and Velvet Lip Kits

Kylie Lip Kits rarely go on sale at Ulta so stock up now while you can.

$14-15 (were $27-$29), at Ulta

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Waterproof Concealer

This super-popular full-coverage concealer comes in a whopping 48 shades so it’s easy to find your perfect hue.

$13 (was $26), at Ulta

Buxom Plumpline Lip Liner

Define, contour and fill lips with one of 20 super-pretty shades.

$9 (was $18), at Ulta

BareMinerals Concealers

There are 15 shades of this full-coverage concealer that promises to last up to 16 hours.

$10-$12 (was $20-$24), at Ulta

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer

This retractable pencil that has a triangular tip to line and fill-in brows.

$12 (was $23), at Ulta

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.