Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Includes Half Off Tarte and ABH Best-Sellers

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: ImaxTree.

It’s that time of year again! Everyone’s favorite 3-week long blowout is right around the corner. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale 2020 features up to 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. We’re talking haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.

In addition to the daily deals, there will also be 30 percent off specific brands and products for the entire week called “Weekly Hot Buys.” Now’s the time to stock up on concealer and foundation you use all the time, and to try a new eyeliner shade (like trendy pink!) or glitter. Things do sell out so you’ll want to be diligent about checking the below list (add it to bookmarks?) and pay attention to whether the deals are in-store or online. Make sure you download the Ulta app too. There’s usually app-exclusive deals and information on all the points you can wrack up and redeem for free products.

The sale runs from March 15 to 21 so check out the deals below and come back here to shop on Sunday.

ulta super peptide serum

Image: Ulta.

March 15

Mario Badescu Vitamin C 1 oz. Serum

Vitamin C Serum (was $45) $22.50
buy it

Super Peptide .5 oz. Serum

Super Peptide (was $45) $22.50
buy it

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

Brow Wiz (was $23) $11.50
buy it
ulta cbd deodorant

Image: Ulta.

March 16

Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant 2 oz.

CBD Deodorant (was $18) $9
buy it

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil Free Primer

Oil Free Primer (was $42) $21
buy it
ulta mineral veil finishing powder Ultas 21 Days of Beauty Sale Includes Half Off Tarte and ABH Best Sellers

Image: Ulta.

March 17

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Mineral Veil (was $25) $12.50
buy it

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

Marine Cream (was $89) $44.50
buy it
ulta stem cellular anti wrinkle

Image: Ulta.

March 18

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

Anti-Wrinkle Booster (was $80) $40
buy it

Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15

24H-Moisture Creme (was $34) $17
buy it
ulta flawless luxe faux mink

Image: Ulta.

March 19

Select Lashes

Velour Lashes (were $26) $13
buy it

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

Moisturizing Cream (was $48) $24
buy it

Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel

Clearing Gel ($27) $13.50
buy it
badgal bang volumizing mascara

Image: Ulta.

March 20

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

BADgal BANG! (was $25) $12.50
buy it

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love & Liners

Ultimate Lipstick (was $24) $12
buy it

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

Performance Peel (was $79) $39.50
buy it
tarte shape tape

Image: Ulta.

March 21

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Shape Tape (was $27) $13.50
buy it

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Day & Night Cream (was $52) $26
buy it

Free Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase

too faced bronzer

Image: Ulta.

March 22

Too Faced Bronzers

Gold Soleil Bronzer (was $30) $15
buy it

Clarisonic Daily Radiance Brush Heads, 2 count

Brush Heads (were $49) $24.50
buy it

50 percent off Everyday Makeup Application

urban decay eyeshadow primer

Image: Ulta.

March 23

Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

Eyeshadow Primer (was $24) $12
buy it

M.A.C. Lip Pencil in Shade Whirl or Soar

Lip Pencil (was $18) $9
buy it

M.A.C. Prime + Prep Lip

Prime + Prep (was $19) $9.50
buy it
lime crime venus palette

Image: Ulta.

March 24

Lime Crime select Venus palettes

Venus III (was $38) $19
buy it

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Firming Eye Gels (was $32) $16
buy it

Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E

Vitamin C Serum (was $95) $47.50
buy it
smashbox primer

Image: Ulta.

March 25

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer

Photo Finish (was $39) $19.50
buy it

Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment

Body Repair (was $79) $39.50
buy it
sunday riley flashfix kit

Image: Ulta.

March 26

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit

Flash Fix Kit (was $25) $12.50
buy it

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Liquid Eyeliner (was $22) $11
buy it

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer

Moisturizer (was $25) $12.50
buy it
foreo luna 2

Image: Ulta.

March 27

Foreo Luna Mini 2

Luna Mini 2 (was $119) $59.50
buy it

It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara and Liner

Superhero Mascara (was $25) $12.50
buy it
kylie cosmetics lipstick

Image: Ulta.

March 28

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Singles

Liquid Lipstick (was 16) $8
buy it

Mario Badescu Grab & Go Duo

Grab & Go Duo (was $22) $11
buy it
dermalogica dynamic skin

Image: Ulta.

March 29

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50

Skin Recovery (was $75) $37.50
buy it

It Brushes for Ulta Powder Foundation Brushes

Brush #115 (was $24) $12
buy it

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, .67 oz.

Génifique Serum (was $52) $26
buy it

50 percent off 20 minute facial at the Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty

origins go to greats

Image: Ulta.

March 30

Origins Go To Greats Kits

Day-to-Night (was $26) $13
buy it

StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, 2 oz.

Advanced Plus (was $79) $39.50
buy it

Clinique High Impact Mascara in Black

Mascara (was $19.50) $9.75
buy it
first aid beauty pads

Image: Ulta.

March 31

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

Radiance Pads (was $34) $17
buy it

Proactiv Moisturizers

Green Tea ($40) $20
buy it
pur 4-1 foundation

Image: Ulta.

April 1

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

Powder Foundation (was $29.50) $14.75
buy it

SeroVital hgh Dietary Supplement

Supplement (was $99) $49.50
buy it

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx

Instant FIRMx (was $48) $24
buy it
buxom lip cream

Image: Ulta.

April 2

Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream

Lip Cream (was $21) $10.50
buy it

Perricone MD High Potency Classics Firming Serum & Face Moisutizer 

Moisturizer (was $69) $34.50
buy it

Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++

Essential-C (was $65) $32.50
buy it
urban decay naked reloaded

Image: Ulta.

April 3

Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

Naked Reloaded (was $44) $22
buy it

Dermablend Loose Setting Powders

Setting Powder (was $29) $14.50
buy it

Cover FX Monochromatic Blush and Bronzer Duos

Blush Duo (was $38) $19
buy it
tarte maneater mascara

Image: Ulta.

April 4

Tarte Maneater Mascara

Maneater (was $23) $11.50
buy it

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum

Glass Skin (was $39) $19.50
buy it

Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Gimme Brow (was $24) $12
buy it

Free Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

