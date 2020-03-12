Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Includes Half Off Tarte and ABH Best-Sellers

It’s that time of year again! Everyone’s favorite 3-week long blowout is right around the corner. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale 2020 features up to 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. We’re talking haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.

In addition to the daily deals, there will also be 30 percent off specific brands and products for the entire week called “Weekly Hot Buys.” Now’s the time to stock up on concealer and foundation you use all the time, and to try a new eyeliner shade (like trendy pink!) or glitter. Things do sell out so you’ll want to be diligent about checking the below list (add it to bookmarks?) and pay attention to whether the deals are in-store or online. Make sure you download the Ulta app too. There’s usually app-exclusive deals and information on all the points you can wrack up and redeem for free products.

The sale runs from March 15 to 21 so check out the deals below and come back here to shop on Sunday.

March 15

Mario Badescu Vitamin C 1 oz. Serum

Super Peptide .5 oz. Serum

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

March 16

Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant 2 oz.

Lancôme La Base Pro Oil Free Primer

March 17

BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25

Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

March 18

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum

Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15

March 19

Select Lashes

Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream

Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel

March 20

Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara

Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love & Liners

Exuviance Performance Peel AP25

March 21

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer

Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream

Free Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase

March 22

Too Faced Bronzers

Clarisonic Daily Radiance Brush Heads, 2 count

50 percent off Everyday Makeup Application

March 23

Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion

M.A.C. Lip Pencil in Shade Whirl or Soar

M.A.C. Prime + Prep Lip

March 24

Lime Crime select Venus palettes

Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels

Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E

March 25

Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer

Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment

March 26

Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner

Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer

March 27

Foreo Luna Mini 2

It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara and Liner

March 28

Kylie Cosmetics Lip Singles

Mario Badescu Grab & Go Duo

March 29

Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50

It Brushes for Ulta Powder Foundation Brushes

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, .67 oz.

50 percent off 20 minute facial at the Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty

March 30

Origins Go To Greats Kits

StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, 2 oz.

Clinique High Impact Mascara in Black

March 31

First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads

Proactiv Moisturizers

April 1

PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15

April 2