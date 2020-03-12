Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty Sale Includes Half Off Tarte and ABH Best-Sellers

It’s that time of year again! Everyone’s favorite 3-week long blowout is right around the corner. Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale 2020 features up to 50 percent off best sellers and new products from brands including Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Benefit Cosmetics and so much more. We’re talking haircare, makeup, skincare, nails, beauty tools—everything. Like past years, each day features a different brand or product on sale so you’ll want to game-plan exactly what and when to shop.
In addition to the daily deals, there will also be 30 percent off specific brands and products for the entire week called “Weekly Hot Buys.” Now’s the time to stock up on concealer and foundation you use all the time, and to try a new eyeliner shade (like trendy pink!) or glitter. Things do sell out so you’ll want to be diligent about checking the below list (add it to bookmarks?) and pay attention to whether the deals are in-store or online. Make sure you download the Ulta app too. There’s usually app-exclusive deals and information on all the points you can wrack up and redeem for free products.
The sale runs from March 15 to 21 so check out the deals below and come back here to shop on Sunday.
March 15
Mario Badescu Vitamin C 1 oz. Serum
Super Peptide .5 oz. Serum
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz
March 16
Kopari Aluminum-Free Deodorant 2 oz.
Lancôme La Base Pro Oil Free Primer
March 17
BareMinerals Mineral Veil Finishing Powder Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream
March 18
Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Booster Serum
Estée Lauder DayWear Multi-Protection Anti-Oxidant 24H-Moisture Creme Broad Spectrum SPF 15
March 19
Select Lashes
Shiseido Essential Energy Moisturizing Cream
Clinique Acne Solutions Clinical Clearing Gel
March 20
Benefit Cosmetics BADgal BANG! Volumizing Mascara
Becca Ultimate Lipstick Love & Liners
Exuviance Performance Peel AP25
March 21
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Tula 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Free Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase
March 22
Too Faced Bronzers
Clarisonic Daily Radiance Brush Heads, 2 count
50 percent off Everyday Makeup Application
March 23
Urban Decay Cosmetics Original Eyeshadow Primer Potion
M.A.C. Lip Pencil in Shade Whirl or Soar
M.A.C. Prime + Prep Lip
March 24
Lime Crime select Venus palettes
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Dermadoctor Kakadu C 20% Vitamin C Serum with Ferulic Acid & Vitamin E
March 25
Smashbox Photo Finish Oil & Shine Control Primer
Crepe Erase Advanced Body Repair Treatment
March 26
Sunday Riley Flash Fix Kit
Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer
March 27
Foreo Luna Mini 2
It Cosmetics Superhero Mascara and Liner
March 28
Kylie Cosmetics Lip Singles
Mario Badescu Grab & Go Duo
March 29
Dermalogica Dynamic Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50
It Brushes for Ulta Powder Foundation Brushes
Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Serum, .67 oz.
50 percent off 20 minute facial at the Skin Bar at Ulta Beauty
March 30
Origins Go To Greats Kits
StriVectin SD Advanced Plus Intensive Moisturizing Concentrate For Wrinkles & Stretch Marks, 2 oz.
Clinique High Impact Mascara in Black
March 31
First Aid Beauty Facial Radiance Pads
Proactiv Moisturizers
April 1
PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Powder Foundation SPF 15
SeroVital hgh Dietary Supplement
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx
April 2
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Cream
Perricone MD High Potency Classics Firming Serum & Face Moisutizer
Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++
April 3
Urban Decay Cosmetics Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette
Dermablend Loose Setting Powders
Cover FX Monochromatic Blush and Bronzer Duos
April 4
Tarte Maneater Mascara
Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum
Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow+ Volumizing Eyebrow Gel
Free Benefit Cosmetics Brow Wax with $50 Benefit Cosmetics Purchase
Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.