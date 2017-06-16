StyleCaster
Ugly Nail Polish Colors Are Trending For Summer 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
how to wear brown nail polish
Photo: Courtesy of The Dashing Rider

I’m not sure exactly when it happened—or, more accurately, why—but for the past few weeks, I’ve seen nothing but straight-up ugly nail polish colors all over the place. Well, perhaps ugly isn’t the right word: Rust, for all intents and purposes, isn’t the worst hue on the color wheel, and perhaps orange isn’t that offensive, but where shades of light pink (think: Essie’s Ballet Slippers, Smith & Cult’s Ghost Edit) took over our Pinterest pages for the first part of our current decade, now it’s impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing burnt sienna, rusty browns, or worse, moss-green-colored fingertips. Yep, it’s official: The ’70s trend has filtered over to our beauty routines, too.

Case in point: The sales associate that helped me at Reformation last weekend had what looked like oxidized polish on both her hands and her feet; then I strolled by my favorite LES boutique, The Frankie Shop, to see the shelves stocked with half a dozen brown nail polish hues; and over Memorial Day Weekend, I must’ve bookmarked a handful of blogger photos with bright orange nails—no, not lipstick red or a cool apricot, but rather a near-blinding shade of orange that would sooner resemble a pumpkin. And I can’t get enough of them.

While I’m over here bookmarking photos of lemon-tinged mint green polish on Instagram, click through for the three biggest—and, uh, ugliest—nail polish trends of the summer, plus see my favorite shades of each.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Hipp x RGB Nail Tint in T
Rusty Browns

Hipp x RGB Nail Tint in T4; $4.50; at RGB Cosmetics

 

Photo: RGB Cosmetics
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Black Up Nail Lacquer in Nude Hazelnut
Rusty Browns

Black Up Nail Lacquer in Nude Hazelnut, $12.50; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-OPI Nail Lacquer in Cosmo-Not Tonight Honey
Rusty Browns

OPI Nail Lacquer in Cosmo-Not Tonight Honey, $10; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-J. Hannah Nail Polish in Ghost Ranch
Rusty Browns

J.Hannah Nail Polish in Ghost Ranch, $19; at Need Supply

 

Photo: Need Supply
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Face Stockholm Nail Polish in Number 9
Rusty Browns

Face Stockholm Nail Polish in Number 95; $9.60; at DermStore

 

Photo: DermStore
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Aila Nail Polish in The New Black
Orange

Aila Nail Polish in The New Black, $13; at Le Vert Beauty

 

Photo: Le Vert Beauty
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Essie Nail Polish in Chubby Cheeks
Orange

Essie Nail Polish in Chubby Cheeks, $9; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Snap!
Orange

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Snap!, $18; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-NARS Nail Polish in Hunger
Orange

Nars Nail Polish in Hunger, $20; at Bluemercury

 

Photo: Bluemercruy
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy in Long Sho
Orange

Revlon Colorstay Gel Envy in Long Shot, $7.99; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Butter London High Shine Nail Lacquer in Dapper
Green

Butter London High Shine Nail Lacquer in Dapper, $18; at Butter London

 

Photo: Butter London
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Dermelect Me Nail Polish in All the Envy
Green

Dermelect Me Nail Polish in All the Envy, $14; at DermStore

 

Photo: DermStore
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Habit Nail Polish in Moss
Green

Habit Nail Polish in Moss, $18; at Habit

Photo: Habit
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Bruton News
Green

Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Bruton News, $15; at Sephora

 

Photo: Sephora
Ugly Nail Polish Colors-Zoya Whisper Nail Lacquer in Ireland
Green

Zoya Whisper Nail Lacquer in Ireland, $9; at Ulta

 

Photo: Ulta

