This Powerful Exfoliating Serum Replaces 3 of My Skincare Products & We Have an Exclusive Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When I say my bathroom is overflowing with beauty products, I truly mean it. My skincare routine tends to be a little too complicated, too. And who has time for all that? So, when I discovered U Beauty’s Resurfacing Compound, it didn’t just add another step to my routine, it actually replaced at least three of them. This powerful multi-tasker has been out for a few years now and has become a skincare favorite for celebs, esthetician and influencers. It makes sense. Its founder is the latter.

U Beauty was founded by OG influencer, “Bag Snob” Tina Craig. Back in the mid-2000s, she shared her 13-step skincare routine on her blog, which blew up because back then, it seemed like a lot. (This was pre-Instagram and TikTok!) She set out to create products that would do it all and take some of the confusion out of these confusing, multi-step routines. Resurfacing Compound is just that.

“It replaced six products for me,” Craig told Forbes. “And because the actives go exactly where they need to go, we’re able to use lesser amounts, which means less irritation for your skin even though we’re doing more for it. My motto is ‘simplify my life, amplify my skin’ because that’s basically what it’s done for me.”

Resurfacing Compound did the same thing to my multi-step routine, all without irritating my sensitive skin. Because when I say “powerful,” I don’t mean barrier-destroying. (We don’t do that anymore.) It’s so good, we got you and exclusive discount just for STYLECASTER readers.

From now until October 30, take 20 percent off Resurfacing Compound with code BRIGHTERSKIN. That’s almost $30 off the 30mL bottle!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. U Beauty is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Before you add to cart, allow me to explain exactly what the multi-tasking serum does for your skin. It contains vitamin C to brighten skin and boost collagen production, vitamin E to hydrate and soothe irritation, retinol to promote cell turnover and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, hyaluronic acids to lock in hydration, AHAs to gently exfoliate skin and decongest pores, and antioxidants to protect skin against free radical damage.

Yes, all of this is in one bottle! How is that possible?! Well, what the brand calls “SIREN capsules” target areas of the skin that need the most help, like dark spots, fine lines and wrinkles, without impacting healthy skin. Technology is so cool. As is clinical research, something U Beauty is serious about. In a 30 day clinical trial, folks saw a 42 percent reduction in pore size, 45 percent brighter skin and 77 percent less visible wrinkles. They also saw a whopping 194 percent increase in the “appearance of elastin expression,” or sagging skin.

As for me, I notice less melasma around my mouth, fewer breakouts (a nice surprise!) and overall much less texture to the skin. No matter your skin type, Resurfacing Compound is likely to work for you. Grab it now at a discount while you can!