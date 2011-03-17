Tyra Banks’ Morning Beauty Routine

Photo: © Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic

Tyra Banks gets up three hours early in the morning so she has time to work out and put on her makeup.

The 37-year-old model-and-television presenter is currently studying at Harvard Business School and admitted she rises at 4:45 A.M. in order to get ready to meet her study group at 7:30 A.M. every morning.

She explained, “I have to work out and eat breakfast beforehand and get ready and be a female. But in the end, I never would have had it any other way. I have made life-long friends among my classmates.”

Meanwhile the busy entrepreneur has also launched her own beauty and style website, TypeF, where women can input their vital statistic and every time they log on, are greeted with content matched to their physical characteristics

Tyra explained to USA Today, “We decided to keep a blank slate for women to fill in what that F means to them. It’s done with humor and fun. It’s a very specific voice. Type F is saying, ‘No, you are good enough. You deserve to wear that trend too.’”



