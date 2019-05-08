The G.O.A.T. Tyra Banks Covers ‘Sports Illustrated”s Swimsuit Issue

A whole 22 years since her last Sports Illustrated‘s Swimsuit cover, Tyra Banks is back and making waves on the annual issue. The model-slash-mogul is wearing a tiny (tiny!) yellow bikini on the cover, showing off her famous curves. Her hair is undone with beachy waves, and her makeup features her signature full lashes and natural skin. She looks beautiful, but it’s not just her good looks that have everyone talking.

Banks went on Good Morning America this morning to speak about the importance of her cover. “My first one was 23 years ago, how crazy is that,” she said, revealing the photo. “I’m like damn — I’m 45, dog!” This is Banks’ third cover of SI Swimsuit, following a dual one with model Valeria Mazza in 1996 and a solo cover in 1997.

“Since Tyra’s first cover in 1996, she’s transformed herself into nothing less than a mogul, a cultural force and a supernova of inspiration and empowerment,” SI Swimsuit Editor MJ Day told People. “She’s kind of the Swimsuit Issue ethos come to life, everything we know this franchise can be.”

Fans are loving the cover and everything it represents. “You look amazing!! Go, girl! Unfortunately, I’m the one who tells myself I’m not enough…but I’m working on that!! Thanks for your inspiration!” wrote one fan on Twitter. “Yesssss!!! I felt this caption, now I definitely know that I am capable. Thanks, Tyra,” said another.

Two other women also grace the 2019 Swimsuit cover. There’s Alex Morgan, part of the USA National Women’s Soccer team star and Olympic gold medalist.

And Camille Kostek, 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search winner and this year’s SI Swimsuit Rookie.

We’re loving that this year’s models have a voice and purpose, and we can’t wait to see the rest of the issue.