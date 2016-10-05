Tyra Banks Just Launched a Skin-Care Line

Raise your hand if you spent the better part of your junior high and high school years religiously watching America’s Next Top Model and trying to teach yourself how to smize. Or frown with soft lips. Or apply a full makeup look in 30 seconds flat. (We can’t see you, but we’re going to assume all of your hands are up.) Because one thing is pretty undeniable: Tyra Banks is a master at all things beauty and fashion. And now, the supermodel is back at it again, and this time, she’s got a skin-care line.

Today, Banks officially launched a newskin-care line called Tyra Skin (of course), which comes just a few years after the release of her beauty line, Tyra Beauty (doubly of course). On her website, Banks writes, “It’s finally here. For years, me and my Crew have worked with scientists and developers, testing, tweaking and fine-tuning these products to bring you a new kind of skincare. … Now, I’m teaching you and giving you the tools you need to make your skin the best it can be.”

The line includes The Clean Machine, a foaming face wash with a scrubbing head attached to the cap, the Makeover Your Skin Duo, which includes an exfoliating, microdermabrasion wand and a hydrating serum, and Instant Gratification, a creamy wash-off face mask that softens skin with lactic acid. You can buy each of the products separately, or purchase the whole collection for $117.

Yes, the price is kind of steep, but if even one of these products can give you glowing, Tyra Banks-worthy skin, then we’re kind of down to clown at any price point. Also, seeing as Banks is pretty much just a few steps away from total (beauty) world domination, it’s probably wise to get on her good side now, right?