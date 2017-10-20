No Surprise Here: Tyra Banks Takes Flawless Makeup-Free Selfies

It’s been years since Tyra Banks walked the runway, but make no mistake: her modeling skills remain in tact. In between hosting “America’s Got Talent,” developing her Tyra Beauty makeup line and finalizing business deals, the 43-year-old continues to serve smizes on her Instagram account. As with most drop dead gorgeous celebs, we’ve come to expect those impossibly polished moments, but there’s something about a makeup-free selfie that makes us scream “yas!” as we scroll the feed.

It also reminds us that even with a glam squad in tow, famous women still have those down-to-earth moments we can all relate to. Such was the case when Banks went on a posting spree this week, sharing photos of her glowy skin in all its glory.

“This special filter is called Crazy,” she wrote. “It’s that BFF fun-time filter. Well actually, there’s #nofilter. It’s just some good, ole fashioned, natural, cray-cray fun with the homie.”

The “America’s Next Top Model” creator went on to share more photos of her Cape Cod getaway, which immediately makes us want to drop everything and go on vacation; anyone with us?

This is no doubt some well-deserved R&R for the model mogul, who always seems to have a hand in something, all while raising her adorable son, York. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from this girl boss, it’s that there’s nothing wrong with letting your hair down after putting in hard work.