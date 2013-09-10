StyleCaster
News: Tyra Banks is Unrecognizable in New Photos; Angelina Jolie Has a New Tattoo

Wendy Rodewald
Tyra Banks as Cara Delevingne

This is insane. Tyra Banks is barely recognizable in new photos in which she poses as fellow models Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss and Cara Delevingne. [Huffington Post]

Angelina Jolie has a new tattoo: a long strip of Arabic writing that runs down her right arm. Translation, anyone? [Us Weekly]

See celebrities’ best braids, blowouts and bold lips from the Toronto Film Festival. [PopSugar Beauty]

Well, here’s one way to avoid being photographed without makeup. Lady Gaga stepped out in a full face mask while in New York. [StyleCaster]

Genius! Organize your nail polish with these DIY ideas. [Beauty High]

