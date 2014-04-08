20 Annoying Types of E-Mail Every Girl Gets

Far before there were things like G-chat, Facebook, direct messaging, Tweeting, and so forth, there was e-mail. Obviously, it’s a huge part of our daily lives and—for the most part—makes things easier, but sometimes digital correspondence can get, well, really annoying.

Granted, at work, e-mail is an absolute necessity, but other times, it seems like it serves little purpose other than to irk you, or clog your inbox with senseless things. (Head’s up to Gmail’s genius new muting function, which allows you to be removed from chains you don’t want to be on. Genius!)

That said, we’ve rounded the 20 annoying types of emails every girl gets (and usually promptly deletes.)

1. The relative who always forwards inspiring quotes or inappropriate jokes.

We assume these are aimed at helping you get through the day. Instead, they end up unopened in your inbox.

2. The bachelorette party-planning chain.

If you’re a female in your 20’s, chances are you’ve been involved in an email chain aimed specifically and exclusively at planning the perfect bachelorette party for engaged friends. These emails can run the gamut from the maid of honor insisting you all absolutely need to drop insane amounts of cash for a fancy weekend getaway to having individual assignments thrown at you (“Jen, you’re in charge of penis straws!”) Ugh.

3. The iffy “Let’s catch up!” email.

You know the one: The email that says how much a friend wants to catch up with you, and you always answer “yes, def!” knowing full well it’ll never happen—yet 12 emails will be sent about it.

4. The “you have to see this video” e-mail.

In the age of viral videos, this sort of e-mail has become commonplace. What’s funny about these is that, inevitably, the sender is always sharing a video that’s so incredibly viral that there’s no way you haven’t already seen it by the time you get the e-mail.

5. The “hey guys, I’m locked out” e-mail from someone at work.

Colleague forgets key card. Colleague emails everyone. Everyone emails back “on my way!” The result: A lot of emails.

6. The “last-minute changes” e-mail chain.

This is the e-mail you get at 5:59p.m. ahead of a 6:30p.m. dinner with friends, for which you are supposed to leave the office at 6 p.m. Now the dinner isn’t until 8 p.m., and you have two hours to kill.

7. The formal e-mails only non-tech savvy grandparents and parents send.

These are the ones that are written like a formal letter—beginning ‘Dear Daughter,’ and signed ‘Love, Mom and Dad’—and its contents can be anything from a “Forward this on for good luck” chain to a smattering of random photos of your cousins in Florida.

8. The GIF email that spawns more GIFs.

We get it—GIFs are amusing. They’re often appropriate, but there’s something about e-mail that makes people think that when they receive a GIF, they should also reply all with a GIF of their own. Even if they don’t really have anything to contribute to the conversation, they can (and will) just send a cute GIF of a cat, or someone doing a dumb dance and consider that a totally appropriate response.

10. The birthday save-the-date chain.

We have at least one friend who apparently has no clue how to use “BCC,” and sends out a save-the-date email for her birthday, asking that people RSVP in the same chain. Cue the reply all e-mails of people sending their condolences because they’ll be out of town or are busy that night. BCC would solve this problem instantly, people.

11. The event invite that evolves into one big inside joke.

This is the type of chain that starts as an invite to a birthday party or somesuch, but then people start vocalizing about the crazy things they’re going to do at that party, where the after-party is, remember that time when Mikey had one too many Long Island iced teas and ended up ballroom dancing with a homeless person, OMG that was so funny.

12. The surprise party-planning chain.

These types of emails are annoying because there are so many details that go into planning a surprise party. Between making sure everyone gets there on time, who will be keeping the birthday girl company, and who will arrive early to set up, it’s inevitable that once you’re on the chain, you’ll never get off.

13. The fundraising distro email.

As we get older, it seems more and more frequent that people in our lives are raising funds for one thing or another. Whether it’s personal—Dave and I are trying to put a down-payment on a house—or more charitable—I’m sponsoring a child in Senegal—people need money all the time. This chain can be everything from “here’s our Kickstarter page” to an invitation to a fundraising event, but the goal is very clear: give me your money, please.

14. The high school reunion chain.

Anyone past the age of about 25 is probably soon going to be invited to a high school reunion–or perhaps already has–and often, the initial planning stages of such an event take place over (you guessed it!) a giant e-mail chain. Eventually, the planning will graduate (pun fully intended) to a medium such as Facebook, or maybe even (gasp!) physical invitations, but until that happens, be prepared for e-mail chains that contain hundreds of messages from people you haven’t spoken to in 10 years.

15.The breaking news distro.

In just about every company, in just about every industry, there are folks fond of sending blast e-mails anytime news breaks pertaining to said industry. Doctors e-mailing breaking research papers, editors e-mailing magazine closures, etc. Then your co-workers all start to pitch in with their ideas and perceptions of what’s happening, how it pertains to your company, and so on; and rarely are these thoughts concise. These chains can be very enlightening, but they can also be overwhelming and inbox-clogging.

16. The work e-mail about a project that you’re no longer working on.

Everyone has been involved in work e-mail chains that you don’t need to be on at all. It might be between two different departments, neither of which you belong to, discussing a project you’re not on or even remotely involved with. You might be copied on e-mails relevant to a project you once worked on but since have been taken off of; this is when Gmail’s brand-new mute feature comes in very, very handy.

17. The accidental email.

The worst of all chains: this is when someone accidentally copies you when they meant to copy someone else. This usually happens because the auto-fill features on most e-mail programs goes off the first few letters in the recipient’s first name, and auto-fills based on the person you most reach out to. If the sender is someone you get e-mails from on a regular basis, their e-mail host just auto-filled your name, and subsequently is filling your inbox with messages you were never intended to see. Even worse: If the writer of said email is talking badly about you. Oops.

18. The “let’s talk” e-mail from your estranged ex.

Every girl has an ex-boyfriend she would really rather not speak to anytime soon, and always, without fail, this is the ex who will somehow make it a point to reach out with a long, drawn-out e-mail about why the two of you should reconnect. This will likely create confusion and make you wonder about his “motives” for reaching out, but that won’t necessarily change the outcome: delete.

19. The awkward “let’s just be friends” e-mail from the guy you literally just met on Tinder.

You’ve been on three, maybe four, dates with this dude you’re seeing but he’s not really feeling it (idiot.). For whatever reason, he thinks this news will crush you (it won’t), so instead of manning up and calling or texting you, he sends you a long e-mail explaining in too much detail that he’s focusing on his career, he really isn’t ready for a relationship, and so on and so forth.

20. The “Hey, are you ignoring my e-mail?” e-mail.

You probably have at least one girlfriend whose e-mail invites you consistently ignore. (It could be because she’s too demanding, her parties are too expensive, or she’s just downright annoying.) After a while of getting away with it, you’ll open your inbox one day to find a message from her: “Are you ignoring my e-mails?” Busted. And what do you do? Ignore her, of course.