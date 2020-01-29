You Can Now Get Ashley Graham’s Favorite Natural Deodorant at Target

Not all natural deodorant is created equal. For supermodel (and new mom!) Ashley Graham, there’s one that seems to work well for her. Type:A, a deodorant that just launched at Target, got the special treatment when Graham posted a photo of her favorite to her Instagram stories. It’s good timing, too, as the brand just hit more than 1,500 Target stores. Chances are, there’s a Target by you that stocks three of the company’s six aluminum-free options.

Now, the science behind whether or not you need to use an aluminum-free, natural deodorant is iffy at best. There’s no clear link to breast cancer that we know. That being said, many would rather use a more natural version because they don’t want to take the risk or just really enjoy the way it smells and keeps them fresh. If you find one you love and works for you such as Graham did, you hit the jackpot. Type:A just might be it.

Type:A promises to be non-toxic and aluminum-free, with “sweat-activated technology” that works to keep you smelling fresh throughout the day. It’s ultra-sheer so it won’t get on your clothes and comes in a cool twist-up applicator that allows you to apply a dollop of cream under your arms. Based on the reviews on Target’s website, people are loving the formula and the way it goes on without a big mess.

Target is stocking three options in stores: The Visionary (a citrus scent blended with herbal notes), The Achiever (a blend of wild mint, juniper and sea salt) and The Dreamer (a white floral scent with hints of ylang ylang and jasmine). If fragrance-free is your jam, you can grab The Minimalist online in February. Each contains ingredients such as activated

charcoal and spirulina to protect against odor and wetness.

Now, what can’t you get at Target?

