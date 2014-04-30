FYI: Extra Strength Tylenol Can Cause Serious Health Problems

For those of us accustomed to popping one, two, maybe even three (no? just us?) Extra Strength Tylenols when we get a really bad bout of menstrual cramps or perhaps a killer tension headache—those days might be long gone. According to a statement released from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, any form of acetaminophen above 325 milligrams per dose should be altogether avoided.

The reason? Recent studies have found that overdose of acetaminophen has overtaken viral hepatitis as the most common cause of acute liver failure. Let’s repeat that for emphasis: acetaminophen doses in excess of 325 mg, over time, can cause acute liver failure. Extra Srength Tylenol, at 500 mg per dose, is well in excess of that recommended limit—so how do they get away with it? The FDA regulations are still relatively new—they were implemented in February—and Tylenol’s high-dose pain pills are still on the shelves.

“These products are no longer considered safe by FDA and have been voluntarily withdrawn,” the FDA’s latest statements on the dangerous dosage read. That being said, it’s probably best to avoid extra strength Tylenol on the whole, considering this latest bit of news. Scary!