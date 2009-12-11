“Twilights” with Ashley Greene

I normally don’t work on Mondays (Sunday/Monday is the traditional hair salon weekend) but when I heard that both Elettra Weideman Rossellini and Ashley Greene wanted to come in for some color how could I refuse–a supermodel (shooting a MAJOR campaign with Mario Testino) and a super celeb (the most gorgeous cast member of the Twilight series)?!?!?! Come on! Had to say yes–HAD TO!!!

I am not going to talk about Elettra’s color today–I am going to keep it a secret until what she is shooting for is out of the bag–lips are sealed ’til then!

I can, however, tell you all about the oh-so-lovely Ashley Greene. I had to tell her it was a good thing I adored her so much, or I might have to hate her.

The girl has it all–she is gorgeous, she is smart, she is funny and she has a heartbreaker of a dog named Marlow–whom I am obsessed with. Check her out, pictured above! I actually asked her to contact the breeder because Marlow is such a sweetpea! Anyway let’s talk color.

When Ashley got to the salon her hair was almost black–to me it looked really heavy, almost hard. Because of her amazing eyes and pretty face the dramatic color actually worked really well on her. As we chatted about what she has going on now–various photo shoots and press appearances, etc. We decided we should keep her look consistent but make it a little softer and a little lighter.

I decided to lighten the base color slightly, leaving it brunette but a softer brunette – more like chocolate cake than onyx. I also added some hidden highlights (Twilights–heheh) to give her hair a really touchable sexy dimension. I love a hidden highlight where you can’t see where the highlights come from–they just sort of appear–gorgeous.

I love the way Ashley’s color looks and so does she! Isn’t that the hair for a starring role in a rom-com?

What do you think? LMK!