Twilight Stars Applauded for Influencing Pale Skin: Our Favorite Goth Vampire Beauty Looks for Fall

Twilight stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were recently praised for their pale, vampire-like complexions, with experts saying that the new craze could help lower skin cancer rates among teens. The newly announced couple are credited with giving fans of their movies the desire to no longer run for the tanning beds during the winter months, but rather relish in their pale complexions.

However, it’s not just Twilight fans that will be saving their skin from premature aging and wrinkling; we noticed the vampire-goth trend taking over the Fall/Winter runways, too — which means plenty of fashionistas will be hopping on the pale train in no time. Below, our favorite looks of the season.

1. Alexander Wang



The models at Alex Wang all sported a drastic side part in their hair (which was held in place by practically an entire bottle of hairspray) along with deep red shadow and an otherwise natural, pale face to play off the reds, blacks, and velvet in the collection.



2. Altuzarra



The makeup at Altuzarra places emphasis on the eyes — with a deep purple liner and a lighter shade for the lid, it gave the face on overall sunken look to match the vampire-goth inspiration.



3. Cushnie et Ochs



The girls at Cushnie also sported the sunken-eye look on the fall runways. The models were made up with a red/coral shadow all around the eye, while the face was kept gaunt and pale to contrast against the black clothing.



4. Proenza Schouler



Models on the Proenza runway had a bit of surfer flair with beach bum-inspired locks, but a pale complexion and deep burgundy lips ultimately gave the models a gothic beauty we are dying to emulate.

5. Rad Hourani



Rad Hourani’s girls (and guys) went au natural on his fall runways with a very pale face and some lightening to the brows. Hourani also chose to use a lighter shade on the lips which produced an alabaster appearance.

6. Rodarte



The girls on the runway at Rodarte looked like true goth brides — the collection began with brighter floral colors and ended with a parade of sunken-eyed beauties dressed in white. With deep purple around the eyes and pale skin to complete the look, they looked perfectly fitted to step straight out of a horror film.



7. Paris 68



The models on the runway at Paris 68 also donned pale skin and minimal makeup — just a dusting of a nude lip. Their long, textured hair helped to complete the uber-goth look.

