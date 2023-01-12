We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health of your precious eyes at the center of its product formulations.

Introducing, Twenty/Twenty Beauty, which was launched by board-certified ophthalmologist Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo. The brand promises to exclude all of the ingredients that might irritate your eyes, including glitter, loose mica, loose mineral powders, fragrance and more.

Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s newest additions to its family of eye-friendly offerings are four shades of the Visionary Eyeshadow Stick. They’re everything you could want in an eyeshadow stick: creamy, smooth and highly pigmented. They’re also chock-full of hydrating, gentle ingredients.

Did we mention the Visionary Eyeshadow Sticks double as eyeliners, too? Blend the shadows straight onto your eyelids with your finger for a smudged smokey eye, or sharpen the stick with the hidden sharpener at the other end of the product to use it as a crayon eyeliner.

Whether you’re trying to declutter your makeup bag or need an on-the-go touchup, these $24 eyeshadow sticks are about to put your clunky eyeshadow palette and eyeliner into retirement. Get ready to simplify your makeup routine thanks to Twenty/Twenty Beauty’s multitasking eyeshadow sticks.

The four new shades are truly a sight to behold when they’re sitting pretty on your eyelids. There’s Starry Eyed, a bright champagne color that’ll look great on its own or layered on top of other shades, and Tiger’s Eye, a camel hue that flaunts a subtle shimmer. You could also go for Brown-Eyed Girl, a deep bronze, for a more dramatic look, or Private Eye, a black with bronze shimmer. If you simply cannot decide, channel your inner MUA and mix and match these four shades—the options are endless!

You don’t have to have sensitive or dry eyes or wear contact lenses to use these eyeshadow sticks. It’s important to take care of your eyes with formulas like this one that’s free of parabens, loose glitters, carbon black, lead and coal tar. Not to mention, this product is vegan, cruelty-free and created by an ophthalmologist.

The eye-friendly ingredients that make this formula so incredible are castor oil, argan oil, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E. Castor oil functions as a topical dry eye treatment, while linoleic acid-rich argan oil improves hair growth. Hyaluronic acid is the MVP of hydration and vitamin E protects the skin from environmental damage. This combination of ingredients is sure to glide right onto your eyelids, sans irritation.

Protect your eyes while looking like a million bucks with the help of the Visionary Eyeshadow Sticks, which now come in four gorgeous, brand-new shades. A lighter toiletry bag and an easier makeup routine are headed your way!