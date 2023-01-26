This Biotin-Packed Mascara Gave One Shopper’s ‘Stubby Lashes’ So Much Definition

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

No makeup look is complete until you add mascara and brows—and if you don’t agree, that’s because you haven’t tried this mascara from Twenty/Twenty Beauty. The brand’s Clean Sweep Mascara adds pigment to your lashes and is formulated to lengthen and strengthen them over time.

The clean, vegan, cruelty-free mascara is packed with biotin, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. Together, these ingredients strengthen and hydrate hair follicles while simultaneously depositing color.

For the desired effect, the brand recommends sweeping the product from root to tip. The best part? You can apply multiple coats and it won’t create those annoying clumps or look like there are spider legs under your eyes.

Plus, you can feel comfortable using the formula on your eyes since it was developed and tested by an ophthalmologist. It’s also free from parabens and black and coal tar dyes and made for dry eyes and contact wearers.

RELATED: This Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Warn: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’—Snag It For $9 While You Can

Still not convinced? The mascara has garnered tons of five-star ratings from shoppers who love how it’s designed with sensitive eyes in mind.

One five-star reviewer said, “I have really sensitive eyes and this mascara didn’t irritate them. I love that I can trust the ingredients in this and it doesn’t make my eyes water.” They added that there was also “minimum flaking and no smudging at all.”

Another reviewer with sensitive eyes chimed in and said it takes her “stubby lashes and gives them definition without pain and suffering.” If that’s not eye-catching, then we don’t know what is.

When it comes to removal, you won’t want to use a generic makeup wipe, but opt for a cotton pad with a plant-based oil like poppy seed oil, castor oil, argan oil or squalane.

The volumizing mascara is available on the brand’s website for $28 for a one-time purchase or as part of the subscription service for $22.40 with options to deliver every one, two or three months.