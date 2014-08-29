How It Works: Tweezerman’s No-Slip Skin Care Tool

You know how you see the “bestsellers” and “most popular” products in beauty stores, so you of course scoop them up, but then you realize you have no idea how to work them? In “How It Works,” we’re going to explain to you exactly how to get the best use out of your products, whether they are cult classics or hot off the conveyer belt must-haves. We’ll teach you the basics, as well as a few industry expert tips to make sure you’re getting the most out of everything you buy.

Even if you have the skin care routine of a dermatologist, sometimes, you can’t escape the inevitable blackheads. Whether it’s caused by a hormone change, stress, or your environment, we all get pimples, and no one likes dealing with them. You put on some spot treatment, you Google “how to get rid of acne overnight,” and you still have to deal with a zit for days. Though most dermatologists will tell you never to pop a pimple, if done properly (and with the right tools), you can get away with getting rid of blackheads and whiteheads. Thanks to the Tweezerman Stainless Steel No-Slip Skin Care Tool, getting rid of zits has never been easier.

Product Perks:

With two different loops, you can use the long, angled side for blackheads and the shorter side for whiteheads.

Using a stainless steel tool (and maintaining cleanliness) means that your skin won’t be bombarded by the bacteria from your hands.

Because the tool won’t slip on your skin — the way fingers can — the chances of scarring are much more minimal.

How It Works:



First, open up your pores with some steam from the shower or a hot wash cloth. Then, determine which side of the tool to use. For whiteheads, use the shorter, angled loop and gently glide across the problem area to release the bacteria from the pore. For blackheads, choose the long, angled wire and place on your skin, the blackhead in the center of the wire. Gently press down until the blackhead is freed from the skin. Wash with a mild cleanser and follow with a lightweight moisturizer!

Where to Buy: Tweezerman Stainless Steel No-Slip Skin Care Tool, $12, Beauty.com