Tweezerman for Benefit Slant Tweezer

To help you avoid a brow catastrophe in between salon visits, Tweezerman teamed up with Benefit to bring you what is considered by top beauty professionals as the ideal tweezer. Sharp, precise, and featuring that perfectly slanted tip that helps grab even the most stubborn of hairs, its easy-to-use design makes tweezing a breeze. Plus, as if the mechanics of it aren’t enough, it features a pretty pink pattern that’s easy to spot amongst all your beauty tools. So just in case you’re having one of those days where you’re almost too busy to glance twice at the mirror (hey, it happens to the best of us!), it’s like a chic little reminder to help you stay on track.

Price: $25

Where To Buy: benefitcosmetics.com