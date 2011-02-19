Tweets From Backstage At NYFW

We may be a bit Twitter obsessed (scratch that, all sorts of technology obsessed) over here at Beauty High, but there’s no better time to hop on the Twitter bandwagon than during Fashion Week. How else will we know that a model fell during L.A.M.B? Or that cake from Cake Boss is being passed out at Isaac Mizrahi? It has become a legitimate news source (as long as you check your sources of course) and the stream of information is so convenient that we can’t resist. So, we’ve rounded up some of the juiciest tidbits from backstage at Fashion Week from a few of our favorite Tweeters.

Polly Blitzer of Beauty Blitz shared one of the many versions of nails from The Blondes – and um, we’re in love with her recommended addition to the nails.

@DKNY seems to have left “hot” out of this tweet but she was deathly ill for the show so we’re totally cutting her a break. And, she’s right why do these models still look so damn hot?

Every child wants to be Eloise At The Plaza. @Narsissist’s childhood dream just came true.

@Makeupdotcom nailed it right on the head with the description of the makeup at L’Wren Scott. Who would have thought Momsen would have been artist inspiration this season?

I know I’ve talked about the braids at Rag & Bone to death but it’s so much fun to watch Guido actually create the look. So I’m sorry, I couldn’t resist.