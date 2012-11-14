Tweet and Win! Try New Site Lacquerous and Rent Designer Polish for Free

Whenever you think you’re at the point where you own every nail polish shade out there, your favorite brands somehow come out with more new shades that you must try. But then you look at your overflowing stash of nail polish and think you probably shouldn’t add more (especially high-end, expensive ones) to your collection.

That’s where Lacquerous comes in, a new beauty startup that’s a “Netflix for nails” service. The online subscription services offers a variety of brands and shades including Chanel, Butter London, Tom Ford, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, and MAC. For $18 per month, you can try three shades for 30 days. Once you create a membership, you pick your favorites to add to your list and they will be delivered right to your door. When you’re done, just send them back (with pre-paid return packaging) to switch for three more.

Lacquerous is starting out with nine brands and 70 shades, but plans to extend its collection. Some of these high-end nail lacquer bottles go for over $20 or even $30, making it difficult for some of us to wear these designer shades. But you can still stay on trend with the latest nail colors for less! Move over Netflix, this is the next subscription service we’re obsessing over. Another bonus? The site also includes a blog that’ll inform you of the latest nail art trends to try.

If sharing nail polish with other unknown users grosses you out, remember that it’s the same in the salon: several people use the same bottles. The site also mentions that bacteria cannot live in nail polish and recommends that you do practice sanitary nail habits, like using a base coat. Lacquerous also monitors the amount of polish in each bottle, asking each user to only use three applications throughout the month, but it’s based on the honor system.

