TV Beauty Buys

How many of you lovely ladies have ever bought makeup or skincare products on television? Have you ever gotten sucked into watching a mesmerizing expert polish, blush, swirl, blend or paint women into gorgeous creatures on QVC, The Shopping Channel, or HSN? I know I have, and now I’m on air doing it myself and let me tell you—it’s a real blast!

The great thing about buying products on one of these shopping channels is that you can actually watch the creator of the line or the beauty experts demonstrate the products on camera, and it’s usually in HD. This means that what you see is really what you get. It sure beats just seeing perfect models wearing the products on the pages of beauty and <a href="fashion magazines all retouched, airbrushed and unrealistic. This is a way to not only get to see exactly how it looks in real time but also learn the tips and tricks of application by watching the pros themselves.

I was recently on The Shopping Channel in Canada for my third time, and I find the experience to be a wonderful way to connect with fans and all the women that have real beauty questions and needs. Ladies can write in online or call into the show to ask questions that viewers at home might also have, give testimonials about the products and have a chance to be a part of the program.

When I’m selling my line of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy I am able to explain how I created the line and the wonderful antioxidant ingredients are in each product. I also demonstrate my different techniques on how to apply looks like the perfect smoky eye or my famous “5 Minute Face.”

The brands on television these days are incredible—you can find products like Philosophy, Smashbox, Clinique, Benefit and even Stila. Plus, buying things on TV means never having to be bullied at cosmetic counters again! You can choose what you want in the privacy of your own home. The networks have great return policies if you are not happy, so you won’t be stuck with products that don’t work. So tune in and get gorgeous!

